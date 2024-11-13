NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select International Wing Player in Lottery
Despite boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and being a candidate to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a second consecutive year, Oklahoma City has the chance to improve its roster even more over the summer.
After multiple Sam Presti trades throughout the years, the Thunder own three first round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.
In a recent mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, OKC used the first of its three selections on Hugo Gonzalez at No. 12 overall.
Gonzalez is listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds and will be 19 at the time of the draft. The 18-year-old has only played a total of 37 minutes in six games for Real Madrid this season, but has intriguing tools that could make him a lottery target for multiple teams if he is able to get more time on the floor.
With good size, athleticism and ball handling skills for a player of his stature, Gonzalez could be another upside pick for Presti and company. Gonzalez is currently rated the No. 7 prospect in the 2025 class on Draft Digest's big board.
With the No. 20 pick, Givony and Woo slotted Georgia freshman Asa Newell to Oklahoma City.
Listed at 6-11, Newell is a former 5-star prospect from basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy. Three games into his career with the Bulldogs, the Destin, FL, product is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, one assist and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the floor.
Newell has struggled to hit 3-point shots this season, but is taking nearly three attempts per game from beyond the arc and should be able to knock down a few triples throughout the year.
Finally, Givony and Woo paired Croatian forward Michael Ruzic with OKC at No. 22 overall.
Listed at 6-10 and 220 pounds, Ruzic will still be 18-years-old during the draft, making him one of the youngest prospects in the class. A strong defender and playmaker with the potential to grow as a shooter, Ruzic is rated the No. 16 prospect on Draft Digest's 2025 big board.
