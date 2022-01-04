Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Versatile Two-Way Big

    Nearly halfway through the NBA season, projected lottery teams are starting to become more clear.
    Author:

    As the halfway point in the 2021-22 season gets closer, the projected playoff teams are starting to become more clear. On the flip side, this also means the teams fighting for lottery positioning are falling into place.

    To this point, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on pace to win roughly 30 games. This would ensure they land a top-ten pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A rebuilding team, this draft positioning is key to the future of the franchise.

    Landing a franchise-altering talent is of extreme important for Oklahoma City.

    Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports recently released an NBA mock draft which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

    While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a two-way big that can change the game on both ends of the floor.

    Let’s see how Yahoo thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Foward | Duke)

    Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

    2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

    Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

    3. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Duke)

    Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

    4. New Orleans Pelicans: Jaden Hardy (Guard | Purdue)

    Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

    5. Houston Rockets: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

    Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

    6. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

    Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

    7. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

    Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

    8. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

    Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

    9. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

    Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

    10. New York Knicks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Duke)

    Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

    11. Toronto Raptors: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

    TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

    12. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

    NBA Draft

    13. Atlanta Hawks: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

    Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

    14. Minnesota Timberwolves: JD Davison (Guard | Alabama)

    JD Davison, 2022 NBA Draft

    A center that will need time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the NBA, Holmgren could be a solid project for the Thunder moving forward.

    Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
