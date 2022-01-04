NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Versatile Two-Way Big
As the halfway point in the 2021-22 season gets closer, the projected playoff teams are starting to become more clear. On the flip side, this also means the teams fighting for lottery positioning are falling into place.
To this point, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on pace to win roughly 30 games. This would ensure they land a top-ten pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A rebuilding team, this draft positioning is key to the future of the franchise.
Landing a franchise-altering talent is of extreme important for Oklahoma City.
Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports recently released an NBA mock draft which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.
While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a two-way big that can change the game on both ends of the floor.
Let’s see how Yahoo thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.
1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Foward | Duke)
2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Duke)
4. New Orleans Pelicans: Jaden Hardy (Guard | Purdue)
5. Houston Rockets: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
6. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
7. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
8. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
9. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
10. New York Knicks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Duke)
11. Toronto Raptors: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
12. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
13. Atlanta Hawks: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
14. Minnesota Timberwolves: JD Davison (Guard | Alabama)
A center that will need time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the NBA, Holmgren could be a solid project for the Thunder moving forward.
