NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Versatile Two-Way Big

As the halfway point in the 2021-22 season gets closer, the projected playoff teams are starting to become more clear. On the flip side, this also means the teams fighting for lottery positioning are falling into place.

To this point, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on pace to win roughly 30 games. This would ensure they land a top-ten pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A rebuilding team, this draft positioning is key to the future of the franchise.

Landing a franchise-altering talent is of extreme important for Oklahoma City.

Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports recently released an NBA mock draft which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a two-way big that can change the game on both ends of the floor.

Let’s see how Yahoo thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Foward | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Duke) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. New Orleans Pelicans: Jaden Hardy (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Houston Rockets: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 6. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 7. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 9. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 10. New York Knicks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Duke) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 11. Toronto Raptors: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 12. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 13. Atlanta Hawks: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 14. Minnesota Timberwolves: JD Davison (Guard | Alabama) Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

A center that will need time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the NBA, Holmgren could be a solid project for the Thunder moving forward.

