    December 21, 2021
    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Rising Guard Prospect

    As the standings continue to fluctuate this season, the OKC Thunder are projected to select near the end of the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft.
    The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently on a two-game winning streak, but are a still bottom five team in the NBA in terms of record. As such, there's a good chance they could have one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    As they continue their rebuild, the Thunder will be looking to add another franchise cornerstone alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. In what is projected to be an extremely talented class, the 2022 NBA Draft will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take another step in the right direction.

    Sport's Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently released a 2022 NBA Draft Big Board, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land. 

    Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Woo's big board, that would have them taking a high-energy guard who's been flying up draft boards of late.

    2022 NBA Mock Draft

    Sports Illustrated

    TeamPlayerCollege

    1. DET

    Jabari Smith Jr. 

    Auburn

    2. ORL

    Paolo Banchero

    Duke

    3. HOU

    Chet Holmgren

    Gonzaga

    4. NOP

    Jaden Ivey

    Purdue

    5. OKC

    Johnny Davis

    Wisconsin

    6. SAS

    Kendall Brown

    Baylor

    7. IND

    Keegan Murray

    Iowa

    8. SAC

    Dyson Daniels

    G League Ignite

    9. POR

    Patrick Baldwin Jr. 

    Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    10. NYK

    Trevor Keels

    Duke

    11. DAL

    Bennedict Mathurin

    Arizona

    12. ATL

    Jaden Hardy

    G League Ignite

    13. TOR

    JD Davison

    Alabama

    14. BOS

    Jalen Duren

    Memphis

    Taking a guy like Davis wouldn't necessarily fill a major need for Oklahoma City, but in a scoring league, he would certainly be a key piece for any NBA franchise.

