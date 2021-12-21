NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Rising Guard Prospect
The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently on a two-game winning streak, but are a still bottom five team in the NBA in terms of record. As such, there's a good chance they could have one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
As they continue their rebuild, the Thunder will be looking to add another franchise cornerstone alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. In what is projected to be an extremely talented class, the 2022 NBA Draft will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take another step in the right direction.
Sport's Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently released a 2022 NBA Draft Big Board, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Woo's big board, that would have them taking a high-energy guard who's been flying up draft boards of late.
Recommended for You
|Team
|Player
|College
1. DET
Jabari Smith Jr.
Auburn
2. ORL
Paolo Banchero
Duke
3. HOU
Chet Holmgren
Gonzaga
4. NOP
Jaden Ivey
Purdue
5. OKC
Johnny Davis
Wisconsin
6. SAS
Kendall Brown
Baylor
7. IND
Keegan Murray
Iowa
8. SAC
Dyson Daniels
G League Ignite
9. POR
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee
10. NYK
Trevor Keels
Duke
11. DAL
Bennedict Mathurin
Arizona
12. ATL
Jaden Hardy
G League Ignite
13. TOR
JD Davison
Alabama
14. BOS
Jalen Duren
Memphis
Taking a guy like Davis wouldn't necessarily fill a major need for Oklahoma City, but in a scoring league, he would certainly be a key piece for any NBA franchise.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.