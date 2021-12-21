NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Rising Guard Prospect

As the standings continue to fluctuate this season, the OKC Thunder are projected to select near the end of the top five of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently on a two-game winning streak, but are a still bottom five team in the NBA in terms of record. As such, there's a good chance they could have one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

As they continue their rebuild, the Thunder will be looking to add another franchise cornerstone alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. In what is projected to be an extremely talented class, the 2022 NBA Draft will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take another step in the right direction.

Sport's Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently released a 2022 NBA Draft Big Board, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Woo's big board, that would have them taking a high-energy guard who's been flying up draft boards of late.

Team Player College 1. DET Jabari Smith Jr. Auburn 2. ORL Paolo Banchero Duke 3. HOU Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 4. NOP Jaden Ivey Purdue 5. OKC Johnny Davis Wisconsin 6. SAS Kendall Brown Baylor 7. IND Keegan Murray Iowa 8. SAC Dyson Daniels G League Ignite 9. POR Patrick Baldwin Jr. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 10. NYK Trevor Keels Duke 11. DAL Bennedict Mathurin Arizona 12. ATL Jaden Hardy G League Ignite 13. TOR JD Davison Alabama 14. BOS Jalen Duren Memphis

Taking a guy like Davis wouldn't necessarily fill a major need for Oklahoma City, but in a scoring league, he would certainly be a key piece for any NBA franchise.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.