NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Kyle Kuzma from Wizards

Oklahoma City could soon be in search of some added scoring.

The Thunder have been surprisingly competitive this season, but are still a ways away from general manager Sam Presti’s future goal: contention.

They’ve added plenty of pieces through the draft, but have yet to added another major piece to the team via trade, save for star cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With that in mind, Oklahoma City could be looking to bolster its scoring even more via Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma. With an unprecedented cache of future draft picks at their disposal, Oklahoma City has the bandwidth to add the 6-foot-9 forward.

Kuzma has so far had a career season, averaging 21.4 points on 47 percent shooting to go along with his 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

But the Wizards have been same old, same old thus far. With a record of 17-21, Washington could finally decide to blow it up and start a legitimate rebuild with a new young core.

Kuzma has certainly maximized his value this season, and Washington has already explored other deals surrounding the former Laker.

Here’s what a deal for Kuzma could look like for Oklahoma City:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards get: 2024 Utah Jazz first round pick, 2025 Miami Heat first round pick, 2023 Wizards second round pick

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.