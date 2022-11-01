NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl

The Thunder, have now won three games in a row behind emerging star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continue to inch closer and closer towards a return to the NBA Playoffs.

It might not be this year, but with second overall selection Chet Holmgren, a new 2023 Draftee and more, they could look to make a run next season.

But the roster is still fairly far away. In order to iron out the kinks and tighten up, they’ll be looking to add players from trades via their unprecedented cache of draft picks.

Luckily for them, a player that screams General Manager Sam Presti’s name reportedly became available.

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is reportedly a “trade candidate,” per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Poeltl has gotten off to a hot start to the season, averaging 14.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 66 percent from the field.

At 7-foot-1, Poeltl has several attributes that Presti might think could seamlessly fit into the Thunder rotation.

Poeltl is an efficient post scorer, and at nearly four assists a game fits well into what the Thunder are trying to build. He isn’t a paint protector like Holmgren by any means, but could fit well next to him to add onto OKC’s growing list of extremely unique lineups.

San Antonio on the other hand, needs future assets rather than current ones, and an aging Poeltl doesn’t do much for them in the way of nabbing Wembanyama.

Here’s what a mock trade could look like between OKC and San Antonio:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs get: 2025 Miami Heat First Round Pick, 2027 Nuggets First Round Pick

While Poeltl isn’t likely worth the Thunder’s own picks, or any version of the potentially great Houston or Los Angeles selections, he is valuable.

Two first round selections seems fair, even if they aren’t likely lottery picks.

The Spurs could choose to hang onto those and grab players for the future or package those selections down the line in order to land some premier talent.

