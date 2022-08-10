Skip to main content

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Help Warriors Reacquire a Superstar

The Thunder could help facilitate a blockbuster deal between the Warriors and Nets.

It’s certainly no secret Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn, and one of the only teams in the league with the assets to make it happen just happens to be his former squad, the Golden State Warriors.

A deal for the disgruntled Durant isn’t likely to go down anytime soon, but there’s several moving parts to a potential deal that can be highlighted now.

With a plethora of various draft picks acquired over the past few seasons, Sam Presti and the Thunder are always on watch to potentially help facilitate any three-team deals that need the extra push.

The Warriors have a great young core of players, and Presti could have his eye on one in particular. With Chet Holmgren, who will likely play a hybrid forward role, the Thunder are still in need of a true center, and James Wiseman could catch Presti’s eye as a potential center of the future.

This is all dependent on both the Nets and Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s gauge of Wiseman and his future value as a starter center in the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Wiseman showed enough potential upside to land at No. 2 in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he hasn’t exactly been the picture of consistency since. Brooklyn could value Wiseman, but with picked shipped out in the James Harden trade, Sean Marks and the Nets may be looking into asset acquisition-mode. And current Thunder picks are valuable.

If the Nets aren't looking to acquire Wiseman and would rather go into a full-fledged, start from scratch rebuild, or picks to acquire win-now stars by other means, OKC is in business.

The Warriors of course would leave with one of the premier players in the NBA, the Thunder add onto their growing young core, and the Nets acquire one of the largest hauls of assets ever known to man.

Here’s a look at what a potential 3-team deal for Kevin Durant could look like:

Oklahoma City gets: James Wiseman

Brooklyn gets: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Derrick Favors, Four First-Round Picks

Golden State gets: Kevin Durant, Mike Muscala

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

What Will Chet Holmgren's Rookie Year Stat Line Look Like?

By Ross Lovelace1 hour ago
Tre Mann, NBA Summer League
News

Predicting Tre Mann’s Sophomore Stats Using Jordan Poole and Anfernee Simons

By Chris Becker2 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Point Guard Minutes

By Ben Creider6 hours ago
Darius Bazley
News

NBA Mock Trade: Another Klutch Client Lands With Los Angeles Lakers

By Inside The Thunder Staff9 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

HoopsHype Ranks Chet Holmgren 8th Most Valuable Power Forward

By Inside The Thunder Staff23 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Carmelo Anthony
News

Projecting The OKC Thunder's Assist Leaders Next Season

By Ross LovelaceAug 9, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

OKC Thunder: Perspective on Thunder Blocking Pokusevski From EuroBasket, Allowing Maledon, Krejci to Compete

By Ben CreiderAug 9, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Kevin Durant
News

Kevin Durant Trade: Thunder Could Be Key Third Team

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 9, 2022 8:00 AM EDT