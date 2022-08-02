NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Trade for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam

Thunder general Manager Sam Presti has long alluded to the 2023-24 season being go-time for his recently rebuilt squad.

With a plethora of assets, it would make sense for Presti go push the chips in around that time ad acquire one more star onto it’s already assembled core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.

Several stars make sense, but the asking price and availability are two of the biggest factors.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been a vital piece to the team’s success lately, but an abundance of forwards leaves him a bit of an odd fit in the system.

Make no mistake, Siakam is the Raptors best player, but he may not be able to take them where they want, and the emergence of Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes could leave Toronto wanting to shake up the roster.

Enter Presti. With just one year left on his deal in 2023-23, Siakam would be the perfect candidate to add to OKC’s squad, from a talent, fit and financial perspective.

But the Raptors likely won’t want the bevy of picks Oklahoma City has to offer. A third team with win-now assets, looking to start fresh, will have to enter the conversation.

With one year left on his deal, Presti would have to have some semblance that Siakam would resign longterm with what the Thunder are building before getting a deal done.

Here’s what a trade for Pascal Siakam could look like for OKC:

Oklahoma City gets: Pascal Siakam

Toronto gets: Donovan Mitchell

Utah gets: Lu Dort, Tre Mann, Precious Achiuwa, Derrick Favors, 5 First-Round Picks

This of course takes place well into the future, when defensive stalwart Luguentz Dort would be available to trade.

Despite the picks, Utah won’t give up Mitchell without a significant asset in return. And it’s likely Giddey would have to be included with Danny Ainge bartering on the other side.