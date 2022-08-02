Skip to main content

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Trade for Toronto’s Pascal Siakam

A look at what a blockbuster deal between OKC, Toronto and Utah could look like.

Thunder general Manager Sam Presti has long alluded to the 2023-24 season being go-time for his recently rebuilt squad.

With a plethora of assets, it would make sense for Presti go push the chips in around that time ad acquire one more star onto it’s already assembled core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren.

Several stars make sense, but the asking price and availability are two of the biggest factors.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been a vital piece to the team’s success lately, but an abundance of forwards leaves him a bit of an odd fit in the system.

Make no mistake, Siakam is the Raptors best player, but he may not be able to take them where they want, and the emergence of Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes could leave Toronto wanting to shake up the roster.

Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Enter Presti. With just one year left on his deal in 2023-23, Siakam would be the perfect candidate to add to OKC’s squad, from a talent, fit and financial perspective.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

But the Raptors likely won’t want the bevy of picks Oklahoma City has to offer. A third team with win-now assets, looking to start fresh, will have to enter the conversation.

With one year left on his deal, Presti would have to have some semblance that Siakam would resign longterm with what the Thunder are building before getting a deal done.

Here’s what a trade for Pascal Siakam could look like for OKC:

Oklahoma City gets: Pascal Siakam

Toronto gets: Donovan Mitchell

Utah gets: Lu Dort, Tre Mann, Precious Achiuwa, Derrick Favors, 5 First-Round Picks

This of course takes place well into the future, when defensive stalwart Luguentz Dort would be available to trade.

Despite the picks, Utah won’t give up Mitchell without a significant asset in return. And it’s likely Giddey would have to be included with Danny Ainge bartering on the other side.

Josh Giddey, Rising Stars
News

Predicting Which Thunder Players Make the All-Star Game

By Chris Becker3 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

HoopsHype Ranks Josh Giddey 24th, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 9th in Point Guard Rankings

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Darius Bazley’s Production Following All-Star Break Shows Promise

By Nick Crain10 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey to Reportedly Face Former Team in NBA Preseason

By Derek ParkerAug 1, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Ty Jerome, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Ty Jerome's Shaky 3-point Shot Comes and Goes as His Role Changes

By Chris BeckerAug 1, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry
News

Projecting Oklahoma City's 2023 NBA Draft Positioning

By Ross LovelaceAug 1, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Georgios Kalaitzakis, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Blue: Georgios Kalaitzakis Signs With Panathinaikos, Reunites With Twin Brother

By Ben CreiderAug 1, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Russell Westbrook is guarded by Lu Dort
News

OKC Thunder: What Would it Take to Make Play-In?

By Nick CrainAug 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT