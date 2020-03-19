NBA Needs to Take a cue from Wrestling

We need sports if you haven't gotten your sports to fix in by watching ESPN replay the 30 for 30 library or watching Thunder games from days past you're not alone. If we are lucky, MLB will be back by may and the NBA sometime in June.

But, right now, unless you're living on a steady diet of Hardwood Classics, you're craving anything to take your mind of being couped up. Enter Vince McMahon; you can accuse McMahon of a lot of things, but overlooking his fans isn't one of them.

The WWE announced this week that its most significant event of the year WrestleMania would take place at the company's training facilities in Orlando on April 5th. McMahon's decision to hold wrestling's Super Bowl fan-free comes after other properties SmackDown, Raw and NXT takeover have all done shows without people in seats.

Wednesday, AEW's Dynamite went with a limited rouges' gallery for some flair. If we've learned anything over the last week, we need something to be a part of, and that is what the Thunder gives us every time they play.

Nothing beats the sense of unity at the Peake when 18,000 fans go nuts of a Chris Paul clutch mid-range two. For that split second, we are one; the only thing that matters at that moment is what is happening on the court.

Bills, work issues, homework, marital strife, is all gone. We have a rallying point that is bigger than any problem we have.

Now, more than ever, we need Shai Gligeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder. Heck, I wouldn't even mind seeing the Bucks again. I don't know if that is what Adams Silver was trying to say when he was laying out the three options for an NBA return this season. The three choices for the association stand as follows.

Come back and play with full arena, play with no fans, and three maybe have a group of players play an event for charity. While we all prefer what's behind door number one, doors two and three are viable options.

Silver says, "people are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained." Sports are not just entertainment in our current world.

Not to be too dramatic, it may be the only thing that keeps us from getting depressed while we deal with cabin fever. If there is any way the NBA can make it happen, games need to be played sooner rather than later.

McMahon and Shahid Khan (owner of AEW) can take care of their fans, so can the NBA board of governors.

Your Thoughts:

Should the NBA come back and play without fans?