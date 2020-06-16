InsideTheThunder
Coalition of Players Still Have Concerns About NBA Restart

Erik Gee

As more players remain uncertain about taking part in the NBA's 22-team restart, Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers guard Avery Bradley are leading a coalition of players who are exploring options for those who are reluctant to speak for themselves. Chief among their concerns is a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, the restrictive environment in the bubbly, and insurance for injuries and illness in a "truncated" season. 

The group is also concerned about the current social client in America and is wondering if it's right to play basketball at this time. Irving and Bradley organized a call on Monday that included 40 players and 1968 Olympic Gold Medalist John Carlos. 

According to ESPN, the coalition released a statement saying; "We are a group of men and women from different teams and industries that are normally painted as opponents, but have put our egos and differences aside to make sure we stand united and demand honesty during this uncertain time."... "As an oppressed community, we are going on 500-plus years of being systemically targeted, used for our IP [intellectual property]/Talent, and also still being killed by the very people that are supposed to 'protect and serve' us."

"WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!

Chris Paul's role right now is to stand behind his fellow union members whatever they decide. If players are willing to give up money for something they believe in, Paul must support and respect their decision.  

League Won't Test Players For Weed:

As a concession for all the restrictions players will face in Orlando, the NBA won't be testing for marijuana. Since the league has been on hiatus players, they have not had to worry about testing for pot, and now this may be a way for the NBAPA to get weed legalized. 

At one point, Adam Silver was worried about what message the NBA was sending to kids by relaxing its policy. However, with the stigma of using marijuana disappearing Sliver may be more willing to bend to the union's wishes. 

The Athletic: Thunder Have to Figure out if They Want to Stay Competitive or Rebuild

From now until the the start of next year one question will be on Thunder fans minds, we'll tell you how the playoffs affect Sam Presti's outlook.

Erik Gee

by

TONYTHUNDER

Shelburne, Wojnarowski, Chris Paul, Players Need to Understand the Financial Ramifications of Staying Home

ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Chris Paul is warning players of the financial hit they will take if they choose not to play the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, NBA'S Calming Voice

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss Chris Paul's Role as the NBPA president during the current social unrest.

Erik Gee

Hard for NBA Players to Speak out against Chris Paul and LeBron James

There is a Zoom call scheduled for tonight where a "significant number" of players will discuss a new vote to restart the season.

Erik Gee

Could Andre Roberson Take Lu Dort's Spot

Sam Presti has given us something to think about as the Thunder get ready to resume the season. We'll tell you why you shouldn't sleep on Andre Roberson.

Erik Gee

Shams Charina, Chris Paul Provides Insight on NBAPA Call

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was one of 80 players on a zoom call Friday discussing the NBA's 22-team restart plan.

Erik Gee

Darius Bazley Turns 20

Thunder forward Darius Bazley is celebrating his 20th birthday. We'll tell you why he is mature beyond his years.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ripped, as Thunder get Ready to Return

Slam Magazine has a video of a ripped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing a pickup game as the Thunder gets ready to resume the season.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith, "Thunder Can Keep Lu Dort on two-way Contract

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Thunder can keep Lou Dort on a two-way contract though the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Thunder Playing in Meaningful Games

Sam Presti wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to be playing in meaningful games at the end of the season. He got his wish, now the Thunder are in a position to make noise in the playoffs

Erik Gee