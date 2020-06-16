Coalition of Players Still Have Concerns About NBA Restart

As more players remain uncertain about taking part in the NBA's 22-team restart, Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers guard Avery Bradley are leading a coalition of players who are exploring options for those who are reluctant to speak for themselves. Chief among their concerns is a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, the restrictive environment in the bubbly, and insurance for injuries and illness in a "truncated" season.

The group is also concerned about the current social client in America and is wondering if it's right to play basketball at this time. Irving and Bradley organized a call on Monday that included 40 players and 1968 Olympic Gold Medalist John Carlos.

According to ESPN, the coalition released a statement saying; "We are a group of men and women from different teams and industries that are normally painted as opponents, but have put our egos and differences aside to make sure we stand united and demand honesty during this uncertain time."... "As an oppressed community, we are going on 500-plus years of being systemically targeted, used for our IP [intellectual property]/Talent, and also still being killed by the very people that are supposed to 'protect and serve' us."

"WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!

Chris Paul's role right now is to stand behind his fellow union members whatever they decide. If players are willing to give up money for something they believe in, Paul must support and respect their decision.

League Won't Test Players For Weed:

As a concession for all the restrictions players will face in Orlando, the NBA won't be testing for marijuana. Since the league has been on hiatus players, they have not had to worry about testing for pot, and now this may be a way for the NBAPA to get weed legalized.

At one point, Adam Silver was worried about what message the NBA was sending to kids by relaxing its policy. However, with the stigma of using marijuana disappearing Sliver may be more willing to bend to the union's wishes.