Darius Bazley Turns 20

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley turns 20 today. It was a little less than a year go that many of us were asking why Sam Presti would draft a kid who spent a year away from competitive basketball. 

At best, he was a project at worst he was another failed experiment to go on the scrap pile with Cameron Payne, can't get right Mitch McGary. Wrong on both accounts while Bazley's numbers aren't eye-popping at  4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, there is no question he is exceeding expectations. 

Bazley has length, athletic skill, and a maturity far beyond the 20 years he's been on this earth. Whatever he may have missed by spending a year away from competitive basketball to intern at New Balance, is being made up for by watching Danilo Gallinari play, and the work he's doing with the Oklahoma City coaching staff. 

Donovan says, "A young player like that is going to have ups and downs, but the biggest thing for me is he's's playing with good energy and motor."... "That's on me as a coach to try to eliminate a lot of the times where he's's maybe having to overthink things, where he can just go out there and play. He's's going to make some mistakes, but they'll be mistakes that are aggressive. Those will be the ones he'll get to learn from." 

"I feel comfortable playing him, and he's's going to get a chance to go through this." Bazley suffered a knee bone bruise in February, which caused him to miss the Thunder's last 11 games before the NBA shutdown. 

However, there was a video of him playing in the Skinz League in Edmond, which leads you to believe he'll be ready to go when the Oklahoma City resumes their season in late July.  

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ripped, as Thunder get Ready to Return

Slam Magazine has a video of a ripped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing a pickup game as the Thunder gets ready to resume the season.

Erik Gee

Keith Smith, "Thunder Can Keep Lou Dort on two-way Contract

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Thunder can keep Lou Dort on a two-way contract though the rest of the season.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Thunder Playing in Meaningful Games

Sam Presti wanted the Oklahoma City Thunder to be playing in meaningful games at the end of the season. He got his wish, now the Thunder are in a position to make noise in the playoffs

Erik Gee

Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

As the NBA and the NBPA finalize their plans to return, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that a faction of players is wondering if restarting the season in a bubble is a good idea.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We've got to be Resourceful"

Sam Presti addresses what's ahead for small markets in the NBA while facing financial uncertainty.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Dark Horse

Monday Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee broke down the Western Conference. One of them thinks the Thunder could be a dark horse for the Conference Finals.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort Still in Question

Sam Presti covered a multitude of topics with the Oklahoma City media on Sunday, we'll tell you what he says about Andre Roberson and Lou Dort's status.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti discusses the importance of basketball during the current strife in America.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee