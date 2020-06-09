Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Dark Horse

To steal Russell Westbrook's catchphrase, why not? Why not the Oklahoma City Thunder as a dark horse for this year's Western Conference Finals?

Before the season came to a stop, Oklahoma City had won eight of its last ten, including three in a row. The Thunder are also a game behind Utah for the fourth seed and a game and half of back Denver for the third seed.

Depending on how the NBA puts together the Thunder's eight-game schedule, it's conceivable they could get two crucial cracks at the Nuggets with the Jazz on tap for the first game once the season resumes. Were the Thunder able to pull into that third slot, they could avoid a potential second-round matchup with the Lakers.

Oklahoma City is 0-3 vs. the Lakers, including a 125-110 loss at the Peake, which Lebron James and Anthony Davis sat out. Not that facing the Clippers in the second round is any easier of a task, but at least the Thunder have split their season series with the Clippers, all be it without Kawhi Leonard playing in either matchup.

It's important to remember that Thunder's performance at clutch-time could separate them from the rest of their Western Conference counterparts. Since November 25th, Oklahoma City has the best clutch record at 25-5, with Chris Paul leading the league with 144 points.

Let's not forget the three-headed monster of Paul, Shai Gligeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder, who are outscoring teams by 28.6 points by 100 possessions. Per Sports Illustrated, "Nobody will be looking to match up with the Thunder in the first round if we ever do resume the 2019-20 season."