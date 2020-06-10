Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

Just when you thought we could count on seeing the basketball in a few weeks now comes word a "faction" of NBA players are discussing if playing in a bubble is such a good idea. In the last 24 hours, there has been a conference call with "several dozen" players talking about this issue.

This news comes courtesy of ESPN'S Adrian Wojnarowski as the league, and the NBAPA are finalizing their return to play plan. The Thunder have not returned messages asking if any Oklahoma City players are considering sitting out when the season resumes.

The NBA and players are expected to agree on a provision that would not require players to restart the season. Players who decide not to play would not face discipline; however, they would lose a portion of their salaries for games missed.

COVID-19 is not the only concern that players have at the moment; family situations are being brought up as well as social issues. If a player has a medical condition that might cause him to be excused from playing in Orlando, he would be allowed to get an independent examination.

Even if that player is told he is fit to play and chooses to stay home, he will not be disciplined. When it comes to safety concerns for the Thunder Sam Presti Says.

"I mean, we're a basketball team, and our job is to play basketball, and I think a lot of good can come out of playing basketball, as long as it's in the right conditions and the right setting, and again, we've placed our trust in the NBA and the state officials in Florida." There's been so much work that's gone into that. I'm not privy to all of it, but I trust those people implicitly. We'll have a chance to review everything when it's completed. We're certainly excited, but we also can't lose sight of the other issues that are taking place in the country just in general."