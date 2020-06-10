InsideTheThunder
Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

Erik Gee

Just when you thought we could count on seeing the basketball in a few weeks now comes word a "faction" of NBA players are discussing if playing in a bubble is such a good idea.  In the last 24 hours, there has been a conference call with "several dozen" players talking about this issue. 

This news comes courtesy of ESPN'S Adrian Wojnarowski as the league, and the NBAPA are finalizing their return to play plan. The Thunder have not returned messages asking if any Oklahoma City players are considering sitting out when the season resumes. 

The NBA and players are expected to agree on a provision that would not require players to restart the season. Players who decide not to play would not face discipline; however, they would lose a portion of their salaries for games missed. 

COVID-19 is not the only concern that players have at the moment; family situations are being brought up as well as social issues. If a player has a medical condition that might cause him to be excused from playing in Orlando, he would be allowed to get an independent examination. 

Even if that player is told he is fit to play and chooses to stay home, he will not be disciplined. When it comes to safety concerns for the Thunder Sam Presti Says. 

"I mean, we're a basketball team, and our job is to play basketball, and I think a lot of good can come out of playing basketball, as long as it's in the right conditions and the right setting, and again, we've placed our trust in the NBA and the state officials in Florida." There's been so much work that's gone into that. I'm not privy to all of it, but I trust those people implicitly. We'll have a chance to review everything when it's completed. We're certainly excited, but we also can't lose sight of the other issues that are taking place in the country just in general."

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We've got to be Resourceful"

Sam Presti addresses what's ahead for small markets in the NBA while facing financial uncertainty.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Dark Horse

Monday Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee broke down the Western Conference. One of them thinks the Thunder could be a dark horse for the Conference Finals.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort Still in Question

Sam Presti covered a multitude of topics with the Oklahoma City media on Sunday, we'll tell you what he says about Andre Roberson and Lou Dort's status.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti discusses the importance of basketball during the current strife in America.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Unfiltered

Here is the complete transcript of Sam Presti's press conference from Sunday

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We Haven't Done Enough"

Sam Presti opened Sunday's press conference discussing the current state of America. Here are a video and transcript from his opening statement.

Erik Gee

Trae Young and The Skinz League Providing High Caliber Entertainment

Chris Skinner Started the Skinz League five years ago and in that time he has attracted NBA talent to play in Oklahoma City during the offseason.

Erik Gee

Seven Days of Quarantine for Players Who Test Positive

Friday we learned more details of how the NBA plans to make life work inside the bubble.

Erik Gee