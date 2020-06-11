InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Sam Presti, Thunder Playing in Meaningful Games

Erik Gee

A year ago, Sam Presti made wholesale changes to the Oklahoma City Thunder. At that time, he said, "We're still a hundred percent focused on building the most sustainable path for an elite team in Oklahoma City, realizing that's something that eventually we're going to embark on.". "... "But we're not at that point yet, and we think that this season is one that we should really dive into and experience." I think it will be great for our fans, as well, to have some of the guys and get to know some of the new players."

Presti was putting the most positive spin on a situation, that at best was uncertain. Pesti also said he wanted to be playing in meaningful games at the end of the season.  

At the time, you could have interpreted "meaningful games" in several ways. Did it mean fighting for playoff position, draft position, or could Presti and Clay Bennett have something else up their sleeves?  

A year later, we know Presti meant the Thunder would be playing for the most favorable playoff seeding they could get.  At 40-24, Oklahoma City has an unexpected run. While you can give Chirs Paul credit for stepping into a leadership role, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder Deserve credit for buying into what Billy Donovan is selling. 

"I think it's great. It's been a great group of guys, and our players and our coaches have done a really good job of, I think, looking at the season as a whole and not getting like too high or too low as the season had rolled around." "Everybody has contributed. You know, and I don't think any of us had an idea where we would be, quite frankly. We certainly didn't expect to be in the situation that we're in going down to Orlando. No one predicted that."

 "But as I said at the beginning of the season, I think someone asked me -- I don't know what the question was, but I remember using the term "meaningful games." We wanted to play meaningful games, and I think we're doing that, and that's a testament to the players and the coaches, and now we have the opportunity to go down there and see where we can take that." However, the Thunder finish this season, Presi and the rest of the organization can take solace in knowing there is a stable foundation being laid for future success. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adrian Wojnarowski, Players Discussing if Restarting the Season in a Bubble is a Good Idea

As the NBA and the NBPA finalize their plans to return, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that a faction of players is wondering if restarting the season in a bubble is a good idea.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We've got to be Resourceful"

Sam Presti addresses what's ahead for small markets in the NBA while facing financial uncertainty.

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Dark Horse

Monday Michael Shapiro from Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee broke down the Western Conference. One of them thinks the Thunder could be a dark horse for the Conference Finals.

Erik Gee

Andre Roberson Has a Chance to Play, Luguentz Dort Still in Question

Sam Presti covered a multitude of topics with the Oklahoma City media on Sunday, we'll tell you what he says about Andre Roberson and Lou Dort's status.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "I Think a lot of Good can Come out of Playing Basketball"

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti discusses the importance of basketball during the current strife in America.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti, Lou Dort, " He's Clearly Someone That we Want to Have With us Going Forward"

There is still a lot to decide about Lou Dort's Future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's clear Sam Presti is expecting him to be a part of the organization.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti Unfiltered

Here is the complete transcript of Sam Presti's press conference from Sunday

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We Haven't Done Enough"

Sam Presti opened Sunday's press conference discussing the current state of America. Here are a video and transcript from his opening statement.

Erik Gee

Trae Young and The Skinz League Providing High Caliber Entertainment

Chris Skinner Started the Skinz League five years ago and in that time he has attracted NBA talent to play in Oklahoma City during the offseason.

Erik Gee