NBA Owners Believe mid to Late June is Best Time to Return

The CDC is recommending no events with 50 people be held for the next two months if owners follow the CDC's recommendation the NBA season may not get back underway till mid to late June.

Even if we had to wait another three months to see the Thunder back on the court, we'd all agree it would be worth it. However, if the scenario plays out, fans may not be invited to the party.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, owners believe the season could start back sometime in June without fans. Association scouts are looking at arena dates through August.

Of course, this could bring a whole new set of questions for owners, would the draft take place in September, would the 2020-2021 season start in late October or be pushed back? When would free agency start? And if refunds have to be given on tickets, how much is that going to affect the salary cap?

Then there are the G-League players whose season is expected to be canceled. With no place to showcase your talents, what are your next steps?

We are in uncharted waters with no clear direction for the board of governors to follow; it feels like any suggestions are coming from a place of confusion. NCAA president Mark Emmert doesn't help the NBA by saying that Rudy Gobert's positive test for COVID-19 is the reason the men's and women's college basketball tournaments are canceled.

With a limited supply of tests for coronavirus, there will be pressure on the NBA not to resume until the virus is under control. So, buckle up, this is going to be a long ride.