InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

NBA Owners Believe mid to Late June is Best Time to Return

Erik Gee

The CDC is recommending no events with 50 people be held for the next two months if owners follow the CDC's recommendation the NBA season may not get back underway till mid to late June. 

Even if we had to wait another three months to see the Thunder back on the court, we'd all agree it would be worth it. However, if the scenario plays out, fans may not be invited to the party. 

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, owners believe the season could start back sometime in June without fans. Association scouts are looking at arena dates through August. 

Of course, this could bring a whole new set of questions for owners, would the draft take place in September, would the 2020-2021 season start in late October or be pushed back? When would free agency start?  And if refunds have to be given on tickets, how much is that going to affect the salary cap?

Then there are the G-League players whose season is expected to be canceled. With no place to showcase your talents, what are your next steps? 

We are in uncharted waters with no clear direction for the board of governors to follow; it feels like any suggestions are coming from a place of confusion. NCAA president Mark Emmert doesn't help the NBA by saying that Rudy Gobert's positive test for COVID-19 is the reason the men's and women's college basketball tournaments are canceled. 

With a limited supply of tests for coronavirus, there will be pressure on the NBA not to resume until the virus is under control. So, buckle up, this is going to be a long ride. 

       

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Life With no Thunder

Life With no Thunder

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Gobert "Feeling a Little Better Every Single Day"

Rudy Gobert releases a video saying he's feeling a little better every single day. We'll tell you why Gobert doesn't deserve our anger

Erik Gee

Thunder Declared NBA Champs

If the NBA season doesn't get back underway I will declare the Thunder the 2019-2020 NBA Champions.

Erik Gee

Jared Dudley Says Season Will Continue

In a recent radio interview Lakers forward Jared Dudley says owners want the season to continue.

Erik Gee

Gobert to Donate $500,000 to Part-Time Employees

Rudy Gobert will help over 800 part-time employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erik Gee

A Child who got Gobert's Autograph Test Positive for COVID-19

A Rhode Island second grader who got Rudy Gobert's autograph has tested positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder Release Message for Ticket Buyers

The Thunder have issued a statement to those who bought tickets to Wednesday night's Jazz game.

Erik Gee

Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

A Thunder spokesperson says the team did not want to use the limited number of kits the state of Oklahoma had to test themselves.

Erik Gee

Thunder Season Deserves to go On

If the Thunder's season is not allowed to go on several of us will be impacted on many levels.

Erik Gee

Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working Oklahoma Department of Health on the appropriate time to test for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee