NBA Podcaster Bill Simmons Sees the Thunder Winning 60 Games
Oklahoma City is the media’s darling heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. After securing the best record in the Western Conference and winning a playoff series a season ago, Oklahoma City is in the perfect spot to contend for a championship.
The window didn’t take long to burst open. After a quick rebuild and a play-in appearance, the Thunder bolted to the top of the NBA a season ago and defied expectations once again. Now, the team’s win total is set at 57.5, which makes it extremely hard to take down expectations again — they’re already expected to be the best team in a loaded conference. On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Oklahoma City’s segment was a major point of discussion. Both Simmons and Ryen Russillo can see the Thunder hitting that win total — and potentially more.
“We’re starting with the Northwest Division, because that is probably going to have the best regular season team,” Simmons said.
If Oklahoma City repeats as the West’s top team, hitting the over on the win total seems likely. With added reinforcements like Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, it’s clear the Thunder are looking to maximize this window.
“Probably just because of the West,” Russillo said on why the Thunder’s win total isn’t even higher. “There’s some good teams in the West that are going to be completely left out. And obviously you just start with the uncertainty of whatever the injury storyline is.
“But I’m with you, there’s no way they’re going to be worse.”
Both Simmons and Russillo raves about the Thunder’s defensive makeup and offensive philosophy. When the stats need a rest, Oklahoma City has bench players that replicate the same style of play on both ends of the floor.
“It’s so stupid that they’re this good already, and they have all of these picks,” Russillo said.
The one team with higher odds than the Thunder is the Boston Celtics — who won the NBA Finals with relative ease a season ago. There are similarities to that Celtics team within Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander feels due for a massive playoff run just like Jayson Tatum was and the depth behind each team’s star player is second to none. The Celtics found major success by adding Derrick White, and the Thunder are hoping to follow that same model with Alex Caruso in the lineup.
“They have a very similar profile to the Celtics last year,” Simmons said. “They have a really good starting five, they have a bench, young team that’s going to be durable for six months — which I think is important.”
Oklahoma City has all the makings for a massive run at a ring. The team had incredible injury luck a season ago, but this roster is loaded and would be able to sustain an injury or two down the stretch. Fully healthy, there aren’t many NBA rosters — if any — in a better spot than OKC is currently. It could be a big year for the Thunder.
