Skip to main content

NBA Reverse Standings: Rockets, Magic Separate as Thunder, Pistons Grapple

The NBA reverse standings feature a couple of ket battles as the season winds down.

With just a few games left in the NBA’s regular season slate, the league’s worst are still grappling for the best 2022 draft odds.

Riding losing streaks, Orlando and Houston have now separated from the pack, and will likely have the best 2022 Draft odds heading into the lottery.

For now, they’re both tied at 20-58. They each have a relatively tough remaining schedule, with Houston having the seventh hardest remaining and Orlando holding the tenth hardest left.

Should they finish the season tied, they’ll go to a coin flip to decide who will get the best odds. Both will have around a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick, but the top odds can only fall to five, whereas the second best odds can fall to pick No. 6.

Closely behind the Rockets and Magic are Detroit and Oklahoma City.

USATSI_18005353

The Pistons hold a half-game lead over OKC currently, but with a game against Indiana tonight, and the Thunder playing the NBA’s best squad in the Phoenix Suns, it could finally be time for a mixup in the top three.

If Oklahoma City can’t jump Detroit tonight, it likely won’t happen this season. The Pistons have the eighth hardest remaining schedule, and would need to beat a crop of tough teams in order to give OKC a chance.

The Thunder will also need to lose out most likely, which includes a game against Portland, who is fielding a less than adequate roster at the moment.

OKC take son Phoenix at 6 p.m. in Paycom Center. Indiana and Detroit tip off at 4 p.m.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Orlando Magic, 20-58

Houston Rockets, 20-58

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Detroit Pistons, 22-56

Oklahoma City Thunder, 22-55

Indiana Pacers, 25-53

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-50

Sacramento Kings, 29-49

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-46

San Antonio Spurs, 32-45

New York Knicks, 34-44

Washington Wizards, 34-44

New Orleans Pelicans, 34-43

Los Angeles Clippers, 38-40

Brooklyn Nets, 40-38

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Jaylen Hoard
News

Final Stretch is High Stakes for Hoard's Future

By Chris Becker4 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder, Theo Maledon, Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Gameday: Chris Paul and the Suns Visit Oklahoma City

By Nick Crain8 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Former Thunder Members Honored at Pistons Game, Kick Off Inaugural Thunder Legacy Network Weekend

By Ben Creider19 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

With Paolo Banchero's Stock Soaring, Thunder May Need Lottery Luck

By Ross Lovelace22 hours ago
Theo Maledon
News

Theo Maledon is Playing his Way Into the Thunder’s Plans

By Sam LaneApr 2, 2022
Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Blue Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Close Out on Strong Season

By Ben CreiderApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18005353
News

Top Performers: Jaylen Hoard Stars in NBA Return as Thunder Fall to Pistons

By Ben CreiderApr 2, 2022
Killian Hayes
News

Third Quarter Haunts OKC in Loss to Detroit

By Chris BeckerApr 1, 2022