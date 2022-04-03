NBA Reverse Standings: Rockets, Magic Separate as Thunder, Pistons Grapple

The NBA reverse standings feature a couple of ket battles as the season winds down.

With just a few games left in the NBA’s regular season slate, the league’s worst are still grappling for the best 2022 draft odds.

Riding losing streaks, Orlando and Houston have now separated from the pack, and will likely have the best 2022 Draft odds heading into the lottery.

For now, they’re both tied at 20-58. They each have a relatively tough remaining schedule, with Houston having the seventh hardest remaining and Orlando holding the tenth hardest left.

Should they finish the season tied, they’ll go to a coin flip to decide who will get the best odds. Both will have around a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick, but the top odds can only fall to five, whereas the second best odds can fall to pick No. 6.

Closely behind the Rockets and Magic are Detroit and Oklahoma City.

The Pistons hold a half-game lead over OKC currently, but with a game against Indiana tonight, and the Thunder playing the NBA’s best squad in the Phoenix Suns, it could finally be time for a mixup in the top three.

If Oklahoma City can’t jump Detroit tonight, it likely won’t happen this season. The Pistons have the eighth hardest remaining schedule, and would need to beat a crop of tough teams in order to give OKC a chance.

The Thunder will also need to lose out most likely, which includes a game against Portland, who is fielding a less than adequate roster at the moment.

OKC take son Phoenix at 6 p.m. in Paycom Center. Indiana and Detroit tip off at 4 p.m.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Orlando Magic, 20-58

Houston Rockets, 20-58

Detroit Pistons, 22-56

Oklahoma City Thunder, 22-55

Indiana Pacers, 25-53

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-50

Sacramento Kings, 29-49

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-46

San Antonio Spurs, 32-45

New York Knicks, 34-44

Washington Wizards, 34-44

New Orleans Pelicans, 34-43

Los Angeles Clippers, 38-40

Brooklyn Nets, 40-38

