NBA Reverse Standings: Top Odds Still up for Grabs

With just a handful of games remaining on each team’s slate, the top odds in the 2022 NBA Draft are up for grabs.

Just half a game separates the NBA’s three worst teams: the Magic, Rockets and Pistons.

Orlando and Houston currently hold the same record of 20-57, sharing the chance at the NBA’s top draft odds. The Pistons sit just half a game back at 20-56. The only team of the three to play on Thursday night, with a loss to Philadelphia there could be a three-way tie for the top odds by the night’s end.

Following the three is a full 2.0 game gap and then Oklahoma City. Like locked into the reverse four spot, the Thunder have a sizable lead on Indiana, but will need close to a miracle to catch up to the top three.

They will certainly need to lose out, which may be tough considering matchups against Detroit and Portland, and will need multiple wins from one or more of the teams.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

The odds, for now, aren’t in their favor.

The Pacers are likely a lock in the reverse five-seed. And Sacramento and Portland have likely locked down the reverse six and seven spots, but are still grappling over the order.

Orlando has the hardest remaining strength of schedule among the top four teams, followed by Detroit, then Houston and Oklahoma City.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Orlando Magic, 20-57

Houston Rockets, 20-57

Detroit Pistons, 20-56

OKC Thunder, 22-54

Indiana Pacers, 22-52

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-49

Sacramento Kings, 28-49

San Antonio Spurs, 31-45

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-44

Washington Wizards, 33-43

New Orleans Pelicans, 33-43

New York Knicks, 34-43

LA Clippers, 37-39

Atlanta Hawks, 39-37

