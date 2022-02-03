NBA Rookie Ladder: Cade Cunningham Assumes No. 1

A new face occupies the top of the NBA's most recent rookie ladder.

The NBA’s freshest crop continues to battle for title of the best rookie this year.

This week’s ladder saw a new face at No. 1, with several others vying for higher position right behind on their respective teams.

Here are the rookie ladder rankings for the past week:

1. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Amid one of Detroit’s winningest stretches of the season, Cade Cunningham is playing the best basketball of his short career.

Scoring 20.3 points per game since the last ladder to go along with his measly 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists, Cunningham has been a force.

He also tacked on the second triple double of his debut season against Cleveland.

2. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley’s week was on-par with the rest of his season — 12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game — but Cunningham was just too good.

Mobley has Cleveland sitting at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and very well could earn the Rookie of the Year Award for it.

3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

After a slight dip in production a few weeks back, Barnes has again found his groove.

He scored 15.0 points, grabbed 6.7 rebounds and dished 3.7 assists per game to help the Raptors to a pair of Eastern Conference wins.

4. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City

After partner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exited a game with a right ankle sprain, Giddey has been in command of the OKC offense.

He averaged 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over the last week, helping the Thunder to a 19-point win that broke their sizable losing streak.

5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

6. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

7. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

8. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

9. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

10. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

