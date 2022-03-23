NBA Rookie Ladder: Evan Mobley Leads the Way as Others Follow Close Behind

The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year race has been one for the ages.

One of the best classes in recent memory, the NBA’s newest crop has put on a display this year.

The Rookie of the Year race is all but locked up, but some are still giving their best shot to make off with the award.

Here is the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder rankings:

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers [Trevor Ruszkowski] While there’s some outrage at other rookies not holding the No. 1 spot, Mobley has simply been too good and too consistent to let the top spot slip. He’s averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season, and has only seen those number climb in recent weeks. He may not be having the hottest late stretch, but he’s played the best ball this season, and should be a shoe-in for the rookie of the year award. 2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Brian Fluharty / USA Today Cunningham is one of the hottest players in the NBA right now, averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game over the last week. He leads rookies in plenty of the top categories, but has been a bit too inconsistent to snag the top spot on the ladder from Mobley. Regardless, he’s certainly making the award interesting down the late stretch. 3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors [Trevor Ruszkowski} The only other player who can be considered for the award, Barnes has a mix of both Mobley’s success and Cunningham’s stats. He’s averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season to go along with his patented defense. He’s been pivotal to Toronto’s success, but if nothing he’s done has earned him the top two spots at this point, he may not snag them this season.

