NBA Rookie Ladder: Giddey, Dosunmu on the Rise

The NBA rookie ladder continues to mix itself up on a week-to-week basis, this time due to guards Ayo Dosunmo and Josh Giddey.

From the top pick, to second rounders, there’s been plenty of movement in the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder.

A highly lauded class that continues to showcase it wide variety of talents, there’s several names that will be in and out of NBA headlines for years to come.

Here is the most recent ladder rankings:

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers [Michael McLoone] Mobley continues to look like a bonafide superstar, helping the Cavs to the No. XX seed in the Eastern Conference. He’s held onto the top spot for several weeks now, most recently averaging 16.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists to continue his claim. 2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports Cunningham is rising up the ladder with a quickness. After a slow start, Cunningham is now coming for the Rookie of the Year crown. Over the past week he’s averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, all while helping Detroit to a few more wins than they’d probably like at the moment. Cunningham has found his groove, how he’s looking to stay in it. 3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors [Trevor Ruszkowski} While certainly less flashy than the top two, Barnes continues to be an anchor for a Raptors team hoping to make the playoffs. With his size, he’s been a major player for Toronto on both ends of the court. He saw a career-best 27 points against Washington last week. 4. Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports Giddey saw a slow start shooting the ball in the NBL, and the same goes for his NBA start. But just the same as his previous season, he’s beginning to heat up. Giddey has shot 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc so far in January, leading to an average of 13.1 points. Then, of course, tack on his measly 8.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The Rest:

5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

6. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

7. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

8. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

9. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

10. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

