    • November 10, 2021
    NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley Grabs Top Spot

    There was plenty of movement in NBA.com's most recent Rookie Ladder.
    It was an exciting week for the NBA’s freshest players, with plenty of movement in the NBA Rookie Ladder.

    Evan Mobley has been a force for the Cavaliers this season, showing advanced prowess on the offensive end and stifling skill on defense.

    Mobley is now averaging 14.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

    On Friday, inarguably the top two rookies on the season faced off in Toronto. The Cavaliers 102-101 win over the Raptors was an exciting look into the future, as Mobley finished with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Scottie Barnes finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

    Barnes, while still incredibly productive for a rookie, has produced slightly less since injuring his thumb. He’s averaged 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists since the last rookie ladder, leading his totals on the season to 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

    Pacers sharpshooter Chris Duarte ranks third with 16.0 points per game, and do-it-all Orlando forward Franz Wagner is ranked No. 4.

    Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, who had a down week scoring the ball but stayed overly productive in other areas, stayed at 5th. He is averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on the year.

    Houston's Jalen Green is one spot behind Giddey scoring 13.6 points per game.

    Top overall pick Cade Cunningham has now played in four contests following his ankle injury, but is shooting 23 percent from the field and just 14 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He scored just two points on 1-for-8 shooting in his debut, but had better showings of 17 and 18 points in his last two games.

    Cunningham ranks seventh on the rookie ladder, followed by Alperen Sengun, Davion Mitchell and Jalen Suggs.

