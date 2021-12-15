NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley Hanging on to No. 1 Spot

The NBA's draft class of 2021 has lived up to the hype nearly a third of the way through the season.

One of the most highly lauded draft classes in recent memory, the 2021 crop is certainly living up to its high standards.

Cavaliers hybrid Evan Mobley has continued to go through the beginning stages of superstardom, averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the season.

He’s a game changer on the defensive side of the ball, and has Cleveland sitting pretty at 17-12 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Scottie Barnes trails just behind Barnes at 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on the year, and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is quickly closing the gap.

Cunningham has averaged 22.0 points per game in December, showing the versatility that earned him the top overall selection.

Franz Wagner, fourth overall on the rookie ladder, continues to improve in Orlando, averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists since the last ladder was released.

Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey has been quietly finding ways to be impactful on a nightly basis. A flashy, dazzling pass might make its rounds through Twitter every so often, but his stateliness of 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season has been a relatively quiet talking point.

Giddey stayed at No. 5 in the NBA’s rookie ladder.

Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

The sixth overall draft pick has seen a bit of a shooting slump lately, especially from range, but he continues to be a factor regardless of the ball going through the hoop.

Following Giddey are Indiana’s Chris Duarte, who has seen less offensive firepower as of late, and Alperen Sengun, who wows in a limited role in Houston.

Kings guard Davion Mitchell and New Orleans big man Herb Jones rank eighth and ninth, respectively, on the ladder.

Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl brings up the rear, and is the only other second round selection on the list along with Jones. He’s averaged 8.0 points. 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game since the last ladder.

Giddey and Robinson-Earl will face off against Jones and the Pelicans on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

