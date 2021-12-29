NBA Rookie Ladder: Orlando’s Franz Wagner Vaults to No. 1

Another fiery rookie has surged into the No. 1 spot on the NBA's rookie ladder.

The 2021 NBA Draft class continues to shatter expectations, as a new name has appeared at No. 1 on the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder.

Here are some of the top performing rookies in the NBA over the course of the season:

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic [Mike Watters]

The Magic have the No. 1 player on the rookie ladder, just not the one you might’ve expected.

Wagner has surged over the past week, averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

He was last ranked No. 5, but has shot up the ladder due to his productivity. He scored more points over the past few days that the top four on the ladder combined.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors [Trevor Ruszkowski}

Barnes hasn’t played since the last ladder’s release due to health and safety protocols.

But the Raptors are patiently awaiting his electric style of play. Barnes is averaging 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers [Michael McLoone]

Along with Barnes, Mobley missed action due to health and safety protocols.

He did however register one game of 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting on Tuesday.

Mobley will look to continue to anchor the defense and develop his outside shooting for the surging Cavaliers.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

Cunningham has averaged just 7.0 points since his last ladder ranking of three, but is clearly figuring out the NBA.

He’s averaging 9.0 rebounds and assists, and is beginning to find a steady footing on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Giddey recently entered into health and safety protocols, but averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists before doing so.

Oklahoma City’s electric rookie continues to excel in all areas except for shooting.

For the first time since 1971, Giddey achieved a double-double of 10 rebounds and assists with zero points in the last week.

Following Giddey are Indiana’s Chris Duarte, Houston’s Alperen Sengun and New Orleans’ Herb Jones.

Oklahoma City’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, averaging 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last week, comes in at No. 9 on the ladder.

Houston’s Jalen Green averaged 20.0 points over the past few days to cap the list off at No. 10.



