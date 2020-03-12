NBA Suspends Season

The NBA season has come to a screeching halt. Moments after the Thunder Jazz game was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances" The Athletics' Shams Charania broke the news that Utah Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Since that news, the Thunder and Jazz are quarantined in their locker rooms being tested for coronavirus. Gobert is confirmed to be in Oklahoma City as the Jazz work with the CDC and the states of Oklahoma and Utah on how to move forward.

Statement from the Jazz:

"A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions."

"We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma, and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

The NBA is suspending play with no announcement on when the season could resume. Per the association, they are using the "hiatus" to determine the next steps moving forward.

For the Thunder tonight was supposed to be about chasing the Jazz for the fourth spot in the western conference. Now, there is a chance there may not even be playoffs.

That being said, what matters the most is the health of the players and fans. And the question must be asked of the Jazz if Gobert was showing any signs of illness why wasn't he left back in Salt Lake City?

The decision to let Gobert travel was irresponsible, to say the least, as a result of the Jazz not taking precaution; both teams are still in the locker room not allowed to leave.

I won't go so far as to say the season is being suspended because of Gobert; the NBA may have come to that conclusion on their own. But, everyone from Gobert's teammates, to ball boys, to support staff for both the Thunder, Jazz, and any teams Utah has played over the last few days could be infected.

Whatever comes of this NBA season, this could go down as its defining moment.