NBA Win Totals: Which Teams Are Expected to Improve?

Oklahoma City is projected to improve from last season.

During their 2021-22 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a record of 24-58.

Are they expected to be better in the 2022-23 season, or worse?

PointsBet recently put out its first iteration of win totals for the upcoming season. While the Thunder are projected to win a couple more games than they did last season, that 25.5 game total is still in the bottom three of the NBA.

These projections imply the best regular season team will be the Boston Celtics, while the San Antonio Spurs will finish last in the NBA.

  • 55.5: BOS
  • 53.5: LAC
  • 52.5: PHO
  • 51.5: MEM, MIL
  • 50.5: PHI, GSW, DEN
  • 49.5: MIA
  • 48.5: MIN
  • 47.5: ATL, DAL
  • 44.5: TOR
  • 43.5: NOP
  • 41.5: CLE, CHI, POR
  • 36.5: CHA
  • 35.5: WAS
  • 31.5: SAC
  • 27.5: HOU, ORL
  • 26.5: DET
  • 25.5: IND, OKC
  • 23.5: SAS

At the bottom of the standings, there will likely be a real push for Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 prospect has the chance to be generational and a truly franchise changing player.

At this point, he projects to be the clear No. 1 overall pick.

With that in mind, each of the bottom three teams in the league have an equal 14% chance at the top selection. If Oklahoma City finishes where these odds have the team, the Thunder will have as good of a shot at Wembanyama as any.

With that in mind, a team with a healthy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an improved Josh Giddey and a newly added Chet Holmgren could exceed expectations.

