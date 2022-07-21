NBA Win Totals: Which Teams Are Expected to Improve?

During their 2021-22 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a record of 24-58.

Are they expected to be better in the 2022-23 season, or worse?

PointsBet recently put out its first iteration of win totals for the upcoming season. While the Thunder are projected to win a couple more games than they did last season, that 25.5 game total is still in the bottom three of the NBA.

These projections imply the best regular season team will be the Boston Celtics, while the San Antonio Spurs will finish last in the NBA.

55.5: BOS

53.5: LAC

52.5: PHO

51.5: MEM, MIL

50.5: PHI, GSW, DEN

49.5: MIA

48.5: MIN

47.5: ATL, DAL

44.5: TOR

43.5: NOP

41.5: CLE, CHI, POR

36.5: CHA

35.5: WAS

31.5: SAC

27.5: HOU, ORL

26.5: DET

25.5: IND, OKC

23.5: SAS

At the bottom of the standings, there will likely be a real push for Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 prospect has the chance to be generational and a truly franchise changing player.

At this point, he projects to be the clear No. 1 overall pick.

With that in mind, each of the bottom three teams in the league have an equal 14% chance at the top selection. If Oklahoma City finishes where these odds have the team, the Thunder will have as good of a shot at Wembanyama as any.

With that in mind, a team with a healthy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an improved Josh Giddey and a newly added Chet Holmgren could exceed expectations.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.