ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Nerlens Noel Out vs. the 76ERS, Thunder Recall JustinPatton

Erik Gee

Per the NBA injury report, Thunder Center Nerlens Noel is out for Monday's game with the Philadelphia 76ERS. Noel sprained his left ankle at 1:33 to go in the third quarter in Oklahoma City's win over Clevland. Billy Donovan did not know the severity of the injury as of last night. A Thunder spokesman says, Noel is still with the team; he did not say how long Noel would be out. Noel played nine minutes vs. the Cavaliers going 2 for 2 at the free-throw line with five rebounds. Noel is averaging seven points and five rebounds per game in 23 minutes. 

The Thunder are recalling Justin Patton from the Blue to fill Noel's spot. In 21 games in the G-Leauge Patton is averaging 27 minutes, 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Patton has appeared in two games with the Thunder he's played nine minutes with two points and two rebounds. Also, expect Mike Muscala who saw his first action in five games on Saturday to pick up some run at the center as well.  

With the Thunder having a day off members of the team decided to take in the Wild Card game between the Eagles and Seahawks. I was told by the same spokesman that the whole team was not at the game, but "a bunch of guys" were in attendance. We can confirm through social media posts that Darius Bazley, Chris Paul, Hamidou Diallo, and Dennis Schroder were lucky enough to have tickets. 

The Thunder deserve a break considering Monday is the first of a back to back with the 76ERS followed by a date with the Nets in Brooklyn. The Thunder are 9-1 in their last 10 games and winners of five straight. The Sixers are just 3-7 in their last 10. Philadelphia has lost four in a row most recently to the Rockets 118-108. Rookie Matisse Thybulle is out with a right knee sprain and bone bruise. Thybulle has been sidelined for six games, he is averaging 4.8 points while shooting 46.3 percent from three. Thybulle was reported to be on the Thunder's radar during the 2019 draft. 

Thunder/Sixers Monday at 6 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.     

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Rock Cavaliers

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their fifth straight on Saturday with 121-106 hammering of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Justin Patton's Season High not Enough for Blue

Erik Gee

Just Patton scores a season high 18 points as the Blue lose to the Bayhawks 109-107.

Lugentz Dort and Kevin Hervey Score Nine Each in Blue's loss to the Go-Go

Erik Gee

Two-way players Kevin Hervey and Lguentz Dort each scored nine points in the Blue's 118-111 loss.

Thunder go for Five Straight

Erik Gee

The Thunder look to make it five straight wins when they play the Cavilers Saturday at Rocket Mortage Field House.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Spurs Thunder to 109-103 win over San Antonio

Erik Gee

The Thunder used 15 third-quarter points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the Spurs 109-106.

Billy Donovan Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for December

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan lead the Thunder to an 11-4 record in the month of December.

Danilo Gallinari Returns to Play Hero as Thunder beat the Mavericks 106-101

Erik Gee

The Thunder got big nights from Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to overcome a 12 point Maverick lead. But, it was Danilo Gallinari's late-game defense that put Oklahoma City in position to win.

Welcome Back Hamidou Diallo

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder get Hamidou Diallo, Danilo Gallinari, and Dennis Schroder back for tonight's contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are Questionable for Tuesday Night's Game With the Mavericks

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari are both listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with the Mavericks due to ankle soreness.

Henry Leads Blue to 112-89 win

Erik Gee

Myke Henry scores 24 as the Blue beat Sioux Falls 112-89