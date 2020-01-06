Per the NBA injury report, Thunder Center Nerlens Noel is out for Monday's game with the Philadelphia 76ERS. Noel sprained his left ankle at 1:33 to go in the third quarter in Oklahoma City's win over Clevland. Billy Donovan did not know the severity of the injury as of last night. A Thunder spokesman says, Noel is still with the team; he did not say how long Noel would be out. Noel played nine minutes vs. the Cavaliers going 2 for 2 at the free-throw line with five rebounds. Noel is averaging seven points and five rebounds per game in 23 minutes.

The Thunder are recalling Justin Patton from the Blue to fill Noel's spot. In 21 games in the G-Leauge Patton is averaging 27 minutes, 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Patton has appeared in two games with the Thunder he's played nine minutes with two points and two rebounds. Also, expect Mike Muscala who saw his first action in five games on Saturday to pick up some run at the center as well.

With the Thunder having a day off members of the team decided to take in the Wild Card game between the Eagles and Seahawks. I was told by the same spokesman that the whole team was not at the game, but "a bunch of guys" were in attendance. We can confirm through social media posts that Darius Bazley, Chris Paul, Hamidou Diallo, and Dennis Schroder were lucky enough to have tickets.

The Thunder deserve a break considering Monday is the first of a back to back with the 76ERS followed by a date with the Nets in Brooklyn. The Thunder are 9-1 in their last 10 games and winners of five straight. The Sixers are just 3-7 in their last 10. Philadelphia has lost four in a row most recently to the Rockets 118-108. Rookie Matisse Thybulle is out with a right knee sprain and bone bruise. Thybulle has been sidelined for six games, he is averaging 4.8 points while shooting 46.3 percent from three. Thybulle was reported to be on the Thunder's radar during the 2019 draft.

Thunder/Sixers Monday at 6 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.