Nerlens Noel Talks About Taking on Some of the NBA's Best big men

The grind of the NBA doesn't get any easier for Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel. One game after facing Nikola Jokic, the Thunder centers are now taking on the task of guarding LaMarcus Aldridge.

If there is such a thing as scoring a quiet 32 (12-15), Jokic did it in Oklahoma City's 113-101 win over the Nuggets. Adams says, "One on one we could have done a lot better.".."I felt we just kind of let him get to his spots." While the game plan called for Adams and Noel to get Jokic to one on one, Adams still would have like to have seen him have more difficulty shooting the ball.

The last time the Thunder saw the Spurs, Aldrige went for 25 and 14 in a game that Noel only played eight minutes of the second half due to foul trouble. On Saturday, Noel was asked about his mentality when facing Aldridge in the paint. "Just to bother him," Noel says that Aldrige is one of the most exceptional post players in the NBA. Aldrige is averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

As a team, Oklahoma City won the battle in the paint outscoring San Antonio 48-42 Adams contributing 10 of those points; he also grabbed 10 rebounds.

If there is any hope of slowing Aldrige down, the Thunder will need Noel to stay on the floor. Noel's athleticism and unselfishness draw high praise from his teammates.

Danilo Gallinari says, "He's an amazing big man."..."He's a great defender; he's a great shot blocker.".."He's not a guy that wants the ball in his hands, sets screens, rolls to the basket, very unselfish I can keep going."

The Thunder look to make it 12 wins in their last 15 games when they host the Spurs on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 6 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.