InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Nerlens Noel Talks About Taking on Some of the NBA's Best big men

Erik Gee

The grind of the NBA doesn't get any easier for Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel.  One game after facing Nikola Jokic, the Thunder centers are now taking on the task of guarding LaMarcus Aldridge. 

If there is such a thing as scoring a quiet 32 (12-15), Jokic did it in Oklahoma City's 113-101 win over the Nuggets. Adams says, "One on one we could have done a lot better.".."I felt we just kind of let him get to his spots."  While the game plan called for Adams and Noel to get Jokic to one on one, Adams still would have like to have seen him have more difficulty shooting the ball. 

The last time the Thunder saw the Spurs, Aldrige went for 25 and 14 in a game that Noel only played eight minutes of the second half due to foul trouble. On Saturday, Noel was asked about his mentality when facing Aldridge in the paint. "Just to bother him," Noel says that Aldrige is one of the most exceptional post players in the NBA. Aldrige is averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.  

As a team, Oklahoma City won the battle in the paint outscoring San Antonio 48-42 Adams contributing 10 of those points; he also grabbed 10 rebounds. 

If there is any hope of slowing Aldrige down, the Thunder will need Noel to stay on the floor. Noel's athleticism and unselfishness draw high praise from his teammates.

   Danilo Gallinari says, "He's an amazing big man."..."He's a great defender; he's a great shot blocker.".."He's not a guy that wants the ball in his hands, sets screens, rolls to the basket, very unselfish I can keep going."

The Thunder look to make it 12 wins in their last 15 games when they host the Spurs on Sunday.  Tipoff is set for 6 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billy Donovan Will Have a Better Idea About Dennis Schroder's Availability on Sunday.

Billy Donovan spoke at Saturday's practice and gave us an update on Dennis Schroder's health. We'll tell you what it means if Schroder can't go vs. the Spurs.

Erik Gee

Thunder Come out of the All-Star Break Smokin'

Even with eight days off the Thunder looked sharp in Friday's 113-101 win over the Nuggets.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Game Thread

Join the conversation by clicking the comment box below.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Nuggets Primer

After eight days the Thunder return to the court. We'll tell you what concerns Billy Donovan the most when facing Nikola Jokic.

Erik Gee

Dennis Schroder Gives Billy Donovan Credit for Getting Thunder on the Same Page

Thursday After Practice Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder gave Billy Donovan credit for the Thunder sacrificing for each other.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and the Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship

Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari are the only two players 30 or older on the Thunder Roster. We tell you what they mean to each other and their teammates.

Erik Gee

Russell Westbrook on why Players Leave for Other Teams

In a recent interview with GQ Russell Westbrook tells why players leave for other teams. We'll tell you why he should show Kevin Durant a little sympathy.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan Deserves an Extension, now

Billy Donovan is in the last year of his deal, how soon before Sam Presti decides his future?

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul Shines in All-Star Game

Chris Paul made the most of his weekend in Chicago scoring 23 points and being on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Chris Paul: "It's Been Refreshing Being In Oklahoma"

Thunder Guard Chris Paul sat down with Maria Taylor before Sunday's All-Star Game here are some of the highlights.

Erik Gee