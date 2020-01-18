ThunderMaven
Nerlens Noel Will go vs. The Heat. Adams and Nader Will Sit

Erik Gee

After missing six games with a left ankle sprain, Nerlens Noel will be back for the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight when they host the Miami Heat. That's the good news, the bad news, Abdel Nader and Steven Adams will not play. Nader will miss his second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain, and Adams is dealing with the effects of a knee contusion. 

Billy Donovan will not say if Noel will start tonight. Although with the options being Mike Muscala, who's appeared in 27 games and seems to be more comfortable playing the four or Justin Patton who has spent most of his time in the G-Leauge. It's hard to imagine Noel won't be on the floor when the game tips off. Noel is averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds though 34 games. If you're wondering why Donovan won't release his starting line up before the NBA mandated time he says "We have a certain time we have to turn the starters in so we'll turn them in then."  He's not keeping the country's biggest secrets, and yes it would be nice to know before tipoff, but I have to admit the challenge of getting him to crack just once in the pregame press conference is becoming quite fun. Apologies to Maddie Lee for stealing your thunder (pun intended) tonight. 

 Guard Tyler Herro is warming up in the hopes of going tonight. Herro is suffering from a left knee bruise. Herro scored 29 off the bench vs. the Hawks back in October, which is the most by a Miami rookie in team history. Over his last four games, Herro is averaging 13.4 points. 

Finally, Erik Horne of The Athletic asked Donovan about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting excited when his teammates score. "I don't think you can ever be a really great team unless you share in each other's success." Donovan thinks the Thunder do a good job of "lifting each other up."  When you see this team in the locker room compared to teams past there is a noticeable looseness that didn't exist before. Team chemistry is said to be overrated. but in Thunder's case, it's the most critical part of their success.  

Thunder/Heat at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

