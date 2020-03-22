New COVID-19 Test Could put Thunder Back on the Court.

There might be hope for the NBA season returning sooner than we think. Cepheid, a molecular diagnostics company, based in California, is announcing that it is receiving emergency use and authorization from the FDA for a test that would diagnose a person with COVID-19 in 45 minutes.

The current test for coronavirus can take days to get results; the problem that this presents is that in the time you have tested negative, you could become infected and pass the virus along to someone else. For example, it took five Days for Marcus Smart to learn that he had COVID-19.

With that kind of delay, it scares teams from putting players and other personnel close to each other. Even if a player such as smart who says he has not felt any symptoms of COVD-19 could still be contagious.

The test from Cepheid would not have to be sent to a lab so the patient would find out then and there if they are positive. Now, how accurate the "Xpert Xpress" test will be is up for debate, and how soon they will be available is another question.

However, if these tests can become available within the next few weeks, players and coaches could find out results the same day as both practices and games, which might make owners more confident to get back to work. And considering how players are not guaranteed they will be paid in full come April 15th, they will surely be on board.

Paul Thanks Medical Workers:

Last night Chris Paul posted a short video on Instagram thanking medical workers "I wanna give a huge shout out to the medical experts."..."The doctors who are day in and day out givin' themselves up from their families to make sure we're all ok and know that that stuff is not unseen."

In a short amount of time, Paul has become not only the most popular player in Oklahoma City but also the unquestioned face of the Thunder. Wrap your head around that for a second. This was the same guy most of us (myself included) who we couldn't wait to trade because his salary wasn't helping the Thunder with their luxury tax bill. Funny how quickly things change.

What Do You Think:

Do you think the NBA should play again this season?