New Role Awaits Thunder Rookie Tre Mann With Injuries Aplenty

With the majority of the Thunder stars out for the season, Tre Mann has the chance to step into yet another new role.

It would’ve never been imagined at the beginning of the season, but Oklahoma City's year has been anything but typical.

With seven games left in the season and the large majority of OKC stars done for the season, the team would appear to be in the hands of rookie guard Tre Mann.

Mann was drafted with the 18th pick in the most recent draft by the Thunder and has been playing an increased role for the majority of the second half of the year — and he’s earned it.

Mann, on the season, is averaging 10.4 points per game and that number continues to rise as Mann’s offensive prowess continues to grow with each passing game. However, for now, Mann, like most of the rest of the OKC roster, is injured with a listed hamstring injury.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

However, when he comes back he would be expected to carry the heavy load for the Thunder with normal starting guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out the remainder of the season.

Mann’s quickness and explosion with the ball in his hand is what carries his 6-foot-3 frame to success at basketball’s highest level of competition. In Mann’s previous five games he has scored 20-plus in three of them including a 35-point explosion on March 21.

Mann’s 3-point success has also carried OKC at times. Over the month of March he’s shot 36% from beyond the arc including a game with seven made 3-point attempts against the Celtics.

With a large contingency of OKC’s athletic guards done for the season Mann’s role as just a rookie has grown exponentially. While OKC is squarely out of the playoff race, the time and experience for Mann leading a team would be greatly beneficial to the young guard.

Mann has the ability with his driving ability, ball-handling and shooting ability, it’s only a matter of minutes for him to gain experience.

With minutes aplenty among the Thunder rotation Mann has the opportunity not only to grow as a leader but as an individual player.

