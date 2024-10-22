Thunder Superstar Offers Bench Boss High Praise
Oklahoma City nailed their coaching hire back in 2020, despite at the time, Mark Daigneault being a mystery to most. The former OKC Blue coach that had deep ties to Billy Donovan, joined his NBA staff near the end of Donovan's tenure in Bricktown and slid into his seat when Donovan bolted for the Windy City.
There was plenty of speculation on what this hire meant, with many assuming Daigneault was a sitting duck, destined to pile up losses during the OKC Thunder rebuild before the franchise goes and gets thier guy on the other side of reshaping their roster.
However, that was never the plan internally. They felt confident Daigneault was there guy and bet on a less-than-sure thing - They were right.
Daigneault quickly became one of the best coaches in team history - and the NBA - with his outside the box thinking and schemes squeezing the most out of the 20-win rosters as they collected ping pong balls to reshape the roster via the NBA Draft.
In 2019-20, now superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first year in Oklahoma City, Daigneault was a quiet assistant under Donovan at the varsity level. In year two, when the keys of the franchise were tossed in the Kentucky product's hands, he had a new bench boss - the Bruce Springsteen superfan.
Daigneault since won coach of the year honors in 2023-24 and finished runner up the year prior. He is consistently atop coach power rankings and is widely seen as the best bench boss without a championship.
Now, the OKC Thunder have a title contender with more expectations than ever before in this era. Still, Daigneault remained the same which the team's superstar highlighted after practice on Sunday.
“I feel like he’s the same guy. He’s basketball smart obviously," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He’s humble. He commands the room in a humbling way. Guys respect him because of that.”
Much like Gilgeous-Alexander's consistent 30-point efforts help the Thunder remain at the top of the NBA, the consistency on the sidelines is just as important.
"Now obviously, his X's and O'x, he keeps learning like everyone else does, but he has remained the same and consistent throughout the whole process," Gilgeous-Alexander said "Through the winning and losing, and I think that's what makes him special."
