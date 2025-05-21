Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Beating Timberwolves in Game 1
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder used an offensive explosion in the second half to coast to a comfortable win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The first half was defensive-minded, with forward Julius Randle being the lone white-hot scorer. He had 18 first-half points, cruising to a postseason career-high five triples. Minnesota would take a four-point lead at the break, shortly before OKC's offensive explosion.
After rougher first-half scoring outings from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the two would function as the ripcord that would rev up the entire OKC engine in the third quarter. The likely soon-to-be MVP in Gilgeous-Alexander saw a few circus shots fall, surpassing 30 points on the night.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals: