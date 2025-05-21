Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Beating Timberwolves in Game 1

How social media reacted to a fiery Game 1 between the Thunder and Timberwolves.

Derek Parker

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder used an offensive explosion in the second half to coast to a comfortable win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first half was defensive-minded, with forward Julius Randle being the lone white-hot scorer. He had 18 first-half points, cruising to a postseason career-high five triples. Minnesota would take a four-point lead at the break, shortly before OKC's offensive explosion.

After rougher first-half scoring outings from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the two would function as the ripcord that would rev up the entire OKC engine in the third quarter. The likely soon-to-be MVP in Gilgeous-Alexander saw a few circus shots fall, surpassing 30 points on the night.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals:

