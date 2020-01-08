No Sleep for the Thunder in Brooklyn

April 6th is Spencer Dinwiddie's birthday. If Dennis Schroder is any kind of human he'll remember that date and send Dinwiddie a new Mercedes. Dinwiddie's missed free throw followed by a missed floating jump shot in the last seconds of regulation on Tuesday night allowed the Thunder to earn their most teeth grinding win of the season 111-103 over the Nets.

With 11.1 seconds left and the game tied at 101, Schroder committed a foul before the Nets were able to inbound the ball. That allowed Brooklyn not only to take a free-throw but also maintain possession. Dinwiddie missed the free-throw but still had a chance to win it had he connected on a floating jumper with three seconds left. After Dinwiddie missed the winning shot, the Thunder outworked the Nets in overtime.

Chirs Paul had his midrange game working in the final two frames. Between the fourth quarter and overtime, Paul scored 20 points and put the dagger in the Nets with a 13 foot pull up jumper that put Oklahoma City up 107-103.

Danilo Gallinari sat out with at right calf contusion, and Nerlens Noel is still nursing his left knee sprain. Steven Adams put in another long night, playing 36 minutes. Adams had 10 points, 18 rebounds, and was an impressive 4-7 from the free-throw line. The Thunder as a whole was incredible from the charity stripe going 24 of 29. Oklahoma City has now won 10 of it's last 12 on the road.

Now for some news (opinions), you may have missed this week. John Hollinger of The Athletic thinks Justin Patton has a chance to get traded. Patton has a non-guaranteed deal over the next two seasons (with a team option in the third) that will pay him a little north of 3-million. Right now, the Thunder are $750,250 into the luxury tax. If the Thunder can find a team with a workable trade exception and get Patton off the books, Lugentz Dort or Keven Hervey could be put on full NBA contract while Sam Presti picks up another two-way player without the Thunder going back into the tax.

Russell Westbrook makes his return to the Peake on Thursday with an 8:30 tip for the Thunder's only TNT game this season.