Off Day Guide: Thunder Hoping for Cavs Win

OKC's future isn't completely in its own hands, leaving the Thunder hoping for a Cavaliers win.
Unfortunately for Oklahoma City, its future isn’t completely in its own hands.

With two games left on its regular season slate, the Jazz and Clippers, a late-season win isn’t in sight for the Thunder.

But OKC will need outside help, primarily from Cleveland.

Despite the Thunder being a half game ahead of the Cavaliers in the standings, Cleveland has three games remaining on it schedule to OKC’s two, leaving room for a tie for the third-worst record in the league.

Arguably Cleveland’s biggest opportunity for a win comes on Wednesday, when they take on the struggling Celtics.

An underwhelming season for Boston has been capped off by Jaylen Brown’s injury. The All-Star guard’s injury is a huge blow to the Celtics, who are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Oklahoma City’s lone win in the last 23 games came against the Celtics.

Russell Westbrook Makes History

Thunder Slide Earns Best Odds at No. 1 Pick

The Celtics-Cavaliers matchup begins at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City’s next matchup is against the the Jazz on Friday, May 14.

