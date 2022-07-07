OKC Blue: Cast of Blue Alumni to Participate in NBA Summer League

Five former OKC Blue members will be suiting up in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Oklahoma City Thunder organization is a breeding ground for talent.

While most franchises shift their focus toward development at the NBA level, the Oklahoma City Thunder have found their stride utilizing their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, to churn out NBA-ready prospects.

The Blue organization has carried a tremendous background, fielding multi-year signees for the Thunder for four-consecutive years while also being the starting place for multiple NBA players, such as Omer Yurtseven and Alex Caruso.

As part of the yearly mix, the Oklahoma City Blue are set to take a facelift as last year’s players all have hit the free-agent market. While some players have either signed overseas or have stayed in free-agent circles, the Blue’s footprint will spread to five organizations in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Let’s take a look at where the Blue’s finest have landed in the City of Aces:

Lindy Waters III - Oklahoma City Thunder

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Waters III, age 25, has had his miraculous journey retold numerous times during his Thunder process. After four solid seasons with Oklahoma State, Waters III was off the NBA radar. With a COVID year altering his timeline, he stayed close to home for the Enid Outlaws of the TBL. Waters III narrowly missed last year’s Summer League roster, but he did make the Blue roster.

With the Blue, Waters III emerged as the team’s best off-ball shooter, averaging 11.4 points on a 48.8% three-point clip in the regular season to fetch a two-way deal with the Thunder. For the Thunder, he averaged 8.0 points in 25 games.

Waters III is the lone member of the 2021-22 squad to be signed to a guaranteed contract – playing with a two-way deal for the Thunder.

He’ll be looking to build off his three-point portfolio in Vegas as he already has begun profile building with the Thunder in the Utah Summer League circuit.

Olivier Sarr - Phoenix Suns

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Sarr, age 23, made his biggest mark in the NBA ranks last season. While the big man did play 23 games for the Blue last season, his most memorable action came from literally folding the rim down against the Santa Cruz Warriors. For anyone wondering, they strolled out a new goal, prompting a 30-minute delay and a 2-hour, 50-minute contest.

While with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sarr emerged from a 10-day look to a potential stud off a two-way contract. The Frenchman averaged 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds on a 44.8-percent three-point clip with the Thunder. However, he was waived to make roster space for Melvin Frazier Jr. to close the season.

After multiple free-agent workouts, including one with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sarr signed a deal to play for the Phoenix Suns’ Summer League.

Sarr has a case to break into the Suns’ training camp as with the future of Deandre Ayton in the air – they may look to add another big man.

Zavier Simpson - Orlando Magic

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

Simpson, age 25, made his imprint in Blue history these last two seasons. As the Blue’s leading assist man both years, the Michigan alum blossomed from a smart playmaker to the best hook-shooting guard outside of the NBA. He clocked averages of 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists with the Blue last season.

The 6-foot-1 guard caught his break to close the NBA calendar as after a previous 10-day deal was smashed off a CO-VID test, he got to start in the Thunder’s final four games. He glimmered with the spotlight, averaging 11.0 points and 7.5 assists.

Captain Hook will man a new ship in Vegas as he will play for the Orlando Magic in the Summer League.

With the Magic having a solidified four-man guard group, there are still transactions needing to be made at the guard spots. Orlando has a track record of inking guards to two-way deals, including OKC Blue alum Chasson Randle, so Simpson is in a solid position to make a statement.

D.J. Wilson - Toronto Raptors

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Wilson, age 26, was an unstoppable force for the Blue last season. As a former first-round pick, Wilson clobbered the G League competition, highlighted by averages of 25.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the Winter Showcase Cup tournament. Right before the tournament finals, Wilson was signed to two 10-day deals by the Raptors.

He returned to the Blue after one 10-day deal with the Raptors, but continuous dominance led to him tacking on a third 10-day contract. Wilson was on the cusp of an NBA return. Then, a knee injury called his season quits inches before the finish line.

Wilson rejoins the Raptors in the Summer League with unfinished business.

As a seasoned veteran, Wilson is a sneaky addition for a minimum deal for teams looking to enter the postseason. If he stays par to the course, the former Wolverine should be back at the top level.

Melvin Frazier Jr. - Minnesota Timberwolves

Kirby Lee / USA Today

Frazier Jr., age 25, played a pivotal role with the Blue the past two seasons. As a new addition to the bubble season, Frazier Jr. fizzled out to close the year. However, he grew into a core starter last season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Blue last season.

The Blue traded Frazier Jr. at the G League trade deadline to the Iowa Wolves for Robert Woodard II and draft capital. But, the Thunder inked the guard to a two-way deal to cap the NBA season. In three games with the Thunder, he averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

On the surface, Nazr Mohammed pulled a fast one on the Minnesota Timberwolves by signing Frazier Jr. last season, as he played in their organization last season. However, the wing will return to the Wolves for the Summer League, removing any trickery from the conversation.

Oklahoma City had a multi-year interest in Melvin Frazier Jr. for his 6-foot-6, 7-foot-2 wingspan frame. So, a strong effort off-the-catch and on defense may position him in their training camp.

