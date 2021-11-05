OKC Blue: G League Season Preview

The NBA G League season begins today, as the OKC Blue kick off their 2021-22 campaign.

The 2021-22 NBA G League is officially here. With an exciting new schedule format, teams like the Oklahoma City Blue and others will have the opportunity to play in an exciting G League season.

The Blue will open their season against Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, Nov. 5. The compete schedule can be found here.

What should be expected out of the OKC Blue?

Importance of Blue

The Blue have a full roster of players who will spend the entire season in the G League. Additionally, the Thunder will have the opportunity to send some of their young guys down to play and gain extra experience.

Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on are two-way players Paul Watson Jr. and Aaron Wiggins, along with rookies Tre Mann and Vit Krejci.

Both Mann and Krejci are on full-time NBA contracts, but have been assigned to the blue. Both very raw prospects, they’ll benefit from minutes against a lower level competition.

The two-way guys, Watson Jr. and Wiggins, are technically able to play for both the Blue and Thunder at any time. However, both are expected to spend most of the G League season with the Blue.

Last season, guys like Aleksej Pokusevski and Ty Jerome benefited from time in the G League, building confidence and getting into a rhythm before coming back to the NBA.

Among the players that will be on full-time G League contracts that are most interesting include Rob Edwards, Jaylen Hoard, Lindy Waters and D.J. Wilson.

Overall, the G League will be key in the development of the young prospects in the Thunder’s system.

G League Season Structure

The G League announced a new format for this season that will feature a 36-game regular season as well as an expanded Showcase Cup, a 14-game tournament that will conclude at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase from December 19-22.

In the Showcase Cup, teams will be separated into four regional pods where they will play 12 total matchups, with the top team in each pod plus the four best teams outside of them will advancing to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the Winter Showcase.

From there, the regular season will continue leading up to the postseason in April of 2022, where the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the postseason.

