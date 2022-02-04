OKC Blue: Paul Watson Jr. Stuck in G League Cycle, Competition on the Horizon

Competition is brewing in Bricktown, as with Paul Watson Jr. assigned to the G League, the two-way talk is back on the menu.

Following months of sitting on the hot seat, Paul Watson Jr. has reached the boiling point.

After ranking second-lowest league-wide from distance (33.9%) last season – the Oklahoma City Thunder were in much need of perimeter play. Thunder GM Sam Presti looked to expand upon the perimeter, resigning Mike Muscala while drafting sharpshooters in Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins who shot 40% and 36% at the collegiate level, respectively.

With this segment of perimeter-centric moves leading into the summer, the expectation for Presti’s blueprint consisted of running things back with a young-infused roster. He opted to make one more move, waiving a then 20-year-old Josh Hall for a then 26-year-old Watson Jr.

On the surface, the idea of scrapping a lengthy point forward for a solidified veteran seemed perplexing leading into the year. However, with Watson Jr.’s career 40.9% three-point clip, coupled with a 46.9% output last season – the move looked to be a step in the right direction for spacing.

Fifty games into the year, Watson Jr.’s plan had not stuck to the script. He’s on the cusp of a month since his last performance – and the talent pool is heating up.

Watson Jr.’s Thunder campaign has been bleak, as in the 27-year-old’s nine games (three starts) this season, he’s posted averages of 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists across 17.4 minutes. As for efficiency, he’s also struggled to find his touch shooting 34.3% from the floor and 23.1% from deep on 2.9 tries per game.

To make the case even more intriguing, the forward’s last NBA appearance came 29 days ago in a 30-point thrashing by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played the game’s final four minutes.

At the G League level, a similar cloud has hung over the guard in nine regular season games. In the sample, Watson Jr. has placed a tally of 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 25.8 minutes. In addition, the forward has clocked in 2.3 turnovers while shooting 30.2% from three.

Watson Jr. averaged 13.0 points across 12.0 field goal attempts in eight Winter Showcase qualifying games. He shot 29.8% from distance in his octet of showings.

The 6-foot-6 forward has been thrusted into late-game rotations. However, he’s been relegated to a second-unit role, playing behind Melvin Frazier Jr. and Lindy Waters III, who have both settled as starters.

Now, a member of Oklahoma City’s current infantry is gunning for his spot – Mamadi Diakite.

Mamadi Diakite signed a third 10-day contract with the Thunder earlier in the week. Alonzo Adams / USA Today

After longtime interest, Diakite joined the Thunder ranks on January 11, inking a 10-day hardship deal with the franchise. Twenty-five days out from signing, the two parties are still hand-and-hard, currently running off of Diakite’s third 10-day deal.

As a 6-foot-9 center with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Diakite has meshed well into Oklahoma City’s system as a “small-ball” five – helping to patch a frontcourt decked with tweeners in Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby.

In the former Virginia Cavaliers’ nine games, he’s garnered some traction off the bench with 2.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. With the big’s slim 228-pound frame, he’s been a top option as a screen setter and rim runner while also slashing inside for contact. On the flipside, Diakite’s defensive ability has been physical but has also netted 2.5 fouls per game. With this pace, the center is on track to foul out after 28.8 minutes of run.

Diakite’s place in Oklahoma City’s roster has been more prevalent than prior 10-day big Olivier Sarr. And with prior experience with guard Ty Jerome in Charlottesville – there’s a clear difference between the center and prior two-way candidates.

OKC holds one open roster spot at the standard level. So, keeping both Diakite and Watson Jr. within the Thunder organization is a possibility. But, with Aaron Wiggins outplaying his pay grade and both two-way deals claimed – it’ll be interesting to watch both competitors in the next week of play.

