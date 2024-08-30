OKC Blue Pull-Off Trade Sending Caleb McConnell to Swarm, Gaining Buddy Boeheim
The NBA season is in the dead of the offseason, but a crumb of news came trickling out on Thursday that the Oklahoma City Blue are involved in a four-team trade in the NBA G League this offseason. The Blue, the reigning G League Champions, acquired the rights to Buddy Boeheim while shipping out defensive ace Caleb McConnell and a 2025 G League second-round pick.
McConnell, known as the blanket, was a key piece on the Blue's title team a year ago serving as a lock down defender while his offense continued to come around for Kameron Woods' squad. Defensively, he is more than NBA-ready, his offense is what holds the Rutgers product in the G League. Now, playing for the Greensboro Swarm, McConnell will have a chance to showcase offensive improvement.
Unlike McConnell, Boeheim has NBA experience playing 20 games for the Detroit Pistons split between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This trade seemed likely to come down the pipeline as both players played for the parent company's Summer League squad with Boeheim getting plenty of run for the Summer Thunder and McConnell impressing on the Hornets squad.
Boeheim has played in 20 NBA games, averaging 2.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 31 percent from beyond the arc, 32 percent from the 3-point line and 80 percent from the charity stripe.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.