OKC Blue Riding Two-Game Win Streak Behind Ousmane Dieng

Consecutive double-doubles from rookie wing Ousmane Dieng have helped power the Thunder's G League affiliate to back-to-back victories over the Stockton Kings.

The OKC Blue took down the Stockton Kings on the road for the second time in three days on Friday night, topping the Kings G League squad, 114-105, behind an explosive 39-point third quarter. Up by over 20 in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City took their foot off the gas late in the contest.

19-year-old wing Ousmane Dieng notched his second double-double in two games back with the Blue, connecting on four triples en route to 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. 24-year-old Adam Mokoka was OKC's leading scorer on Friday, notching 23 points and seven rebounds while shooting 7-of-10 from the field.

On Wednesday evening, the Blue defeated the Kings 107-94 after trailing by two at halftime. Dieng led the way for OKC, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while shooting 11-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

OKC's two consecutive victories move the team's record to 7-6 on the season.

The Thunder's affiliate would likely have a better record if they weren't consistently sharing players with the Thunder. Prior to the Blue's recent winning streak, Dieng spent a multi-week stretch in the NBA, leaving other G Leaguers to pick up the slack.

Two-way player Eugene Omoruyi has also spent significant time with the Thunder this season, appearing in nine NBA games this season but travel with the team on multiple other occasions. Omoruyi averages 18 points and four rebounds per game in the G League, playing a major role for the Blue when not with the Thunder.

Rookie big man Jaylin Williams has spent an increasing amount of time in the NBA this season, playing sparingly as a rotational center. In a recent interview, current Thunder and former Blue head coach Mark Daigneault told reporters that Williams and Omoruyi will be relegated to the G League again soon.

The Thunder's strong development system has paid dividends for some of the team's current players, most notably 20-year-old big man Aleksej Pokusevski.

With so many talented young players on the Thunder's roster, it is difficult rookies like Dieng and Williams to carve out minutes on a nightly basis. Playing for the Blue grants these two consistent time on the court, granting them the professional experience needed to blossom into their full potential.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.