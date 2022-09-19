OKC has the Numbers but Remain Thin at Center

Oklahoma City looks to be a deep team with a roster filled to the brim with raw,unproven talent.

OKC has a lot of names on the roster, but it doesn’t mean every position group is deep from top to bottom.

The Thunder are the same way, they have needs that remain unfilled despite the full roster.

So, which position is the thinnest?

Here’s a look at how the Thunder shakes out.

Neither of OKC’s guard positions are not the problem. OKC is overloaded with talent at those positions.

From Shai Gilgeous- Alexander down the list to Theo Maledon, OKC has plenty of depth at the guard positions to not need much help there.

Oklahoma City’s small forward department could use some more help in terms of depth.

OKC brought in Jalen Williams with the No. 12 pick in the draft to continue helping with the depth of the three. Williams has the size to possibly see a larger role, possibly a starting role, at that position in the future for OKC, if OKC needs him too.

OKC also has Kenrich Williams, Aaron Wiggins and rookie Ousmane Dieng who will all battle for minutes at small forward.

The paint is where things get interesting, especially this season, Chet Holmgren is out of the mix for these two positions after a season-ending injury.

OKC remains without a true modern NBA center. However, they do have options; they'll just be undersized.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Mike Muscala, Derrick Favors and rookie Jaylen Williams are the top options to play the five. Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley will likely see the bulk of time at the four.

The Thunder power forward position is deep with all those previous names able to fill in there with enough size. OKC’s five however isn’t as deep with lack of size playing a crucial role.

OKC was able to survive without a true center last season at times, but it remains the thinnest position on the court in terms of talent and size for the young Thunder.

