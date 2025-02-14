OKC's Rigorous Schedule Ahead of All-Star Break Earns Team its Tenth Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening, falling 116-101 which gave the team its 10th loss on the season.
Just ahead of the All-Star break, Oklahoma City's six-game win streak was snapped by Anthony Edwards and Minnesota, garnering its first win over the Thunder in the teams' second meeting this year. In the previous outing, Oklahoma City claimed an eight-point victory over Minnesota inside Paycom Center.
Following an impressive late-game comeback and fourth-quarter defensive masterclass against the Miami Heat, the Thunder has just about ran out of juice from a rigorous February schedule, and it showed against the Timberwolves on Thursday night.
OKC was certainly sluggish, shooting just 42% from the field on the game and even losing the turnover battle, committing nine of its own compared to Minnesota's eight. The team also lost in the rebounding category by five, helping generate 11 more shots on the goal for the Timberwolves. Leading by as much as 19 in the game, a two-game slump for Minnesota turned into a win over the winningest team in the NBA to take as momentum into the break.
For the Thunder, this is a blunder that was impending it seemes, and something that could have easily happened on Wednesday night versus the Heat. But on the back end of a back-to-back, the Thunder were bested by a talented yet short-handed Timberwolves team, and had to deal with a bench unit adding 27 points in the contest.
While Oklahoma City dealt with two losses in three games just over two weeks ago, it looked as the Thunder had hit its pre-break slump. But bouncing back well, the Thunder went on go undefeated for the month of February up until this point, nearly entering the All-Star break on a seven-game hot streak.
It couldn't quite sustain its momentum, but the team will look to be refreshed, healthier and lighter to perfect its craft in the second half of the season.
