Skip to main content

OKC Thunder: 2022-23 NBA Awards Odds

Taking a look at who has the best odds to bring home the hardware for Oklahoma City this season.

Despite Chet Holmgren being out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, the Thunder are still primed and ready to roll out a highly entertaining team.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and a host of new and exciting players, Oklahoma City could potentially bring home some hardware come awards season.

In the MVP odds per Vegasinsider.com, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only Thunder to make the cut, coming in tied for 34th overall at +150000 odds.

While it’s unlikely Gilgeous-Alexander makes an MVP-type jump anytime soon, it’s likely he leaves the 2022-23 season with his first All-Star bid.

Interestingly, incoming third-year forward Aleksej Pokusevski has Oklahoma City’s highest chance at winning the sixth man of the year award, tied for the 40th best odds at +10000.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Pokusevski certainly hasn’t had the smoothest ride with Oklahoma City thus far, he’s there’s no denying there’s limitless potential.

Oklahoma City’s two remaining first round rookies, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng has the best chances to take home an award, both tied for the 9th best odds at +3300.

Luguentz Dort comes in at +10000 to win the defensive player of the year award.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season on Oct. 19 with a game against the new-look Timberwolves at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Derrick Favors, OKC Thunder
News

Payment Plans: A Look at the Oklahoma City Thunder's Highest Paid Players

By Randall Sweet
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

Two Thunder Players Listed in ESPN's NBArank 2022

By Ross Lovelace
Myles Turner dunk
News

Potential Center Trade Options for the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Chris Becker
Aaron Wiggins
News

Will Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins Find Rotational Minutes This Season?

By Kade Kimble
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Lottery, Draft, Nick Collison
News

Thunder Could Capitalize on Potential Double Draft in 2024

By Derek Parker
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Storylines to Follow Throughout Oklahoma City's Preseason Slate

By Ross Lovelace
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

OKC has the Numbers but Remain Thin at Center

By Chris Becker
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Thunder: Three Players Land in First-Round of 2021 NBA Re-Draft

By Inside The Thunder Staff