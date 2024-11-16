OKC Thunder: Aaron Wiggins Showcasing Improved Offense With More Minutes
Aaron Wiggins secured his long-term future with the Oklahoma City Thunder last July, signing a five-year, $45 million extension with a decreasing annual cap hit. The team-friendly terms and his past production ensured a low-risk deal, but Wiggins' gradual minutes decrease since his 2021-22 rookie year inspired questions about his role on the current roster.
Last year, Wiggins played more than 20 minutes in 17 games and fewer than 10 minutes in 14 games — not exactly indicative of a go-to rotation player. He started four out of 88 total games, including the playoffs, after 49 combined starts during his first two seasons.
The circumstances have changed. Mark Daigneault rotated the fifth starter spot between Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe throughout the first 10 Thunder games this year, with an additional spot opening this week due to Chet Holmgren's right hip fracture. Wiggins has already matched last season's total with four starts, playing exactly 24 minutes per game in those starts, and averaging 20 minutes, 36 seconds in eight reserve games. His increased playing time has helped the Thunder average a +12.67 point differential, the best through 12 games in NBA history.
An optimal side effect: The fourth-year wing has experienced career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game.
Statistic
2023-24 Wiggins
2024-25 Wiggins
Points Per Game
6.9
10.2
Rebounds Per Game
2.4
4.1
Assists Per Game
1.1
2.3
2-point Percentage
59.8%
50.0%
3-point Percentage
49.2%
45.2%
Box Plus-Minus
0.7
2.7
Wiggins has drained 19 of his 42 (45.2%) triples this season, bringing up his career 3-point percentage to 40.0% on 428 attempts. His 31 wide-open and nine open attempts prove he has maintained excellent shot selectivity from his breakout 2023-24 campaign. Wiggins is attempting more than twice as many threes per game and almost three more triples per 100 possessions compared to last year, a testament to his growth and the Thunder finding him for continual great looks.
The 25-year-old Wiggins has improved widely despite worse efficiency inside the arc. He is shooting a career-high 75.0% on 28 rim attempts but is 9-for-32 on 2-point attempts beyond three feet and has missed all six 2-point attempts outside the paint this season. Wiggins could, in theory, take fewer mid-range shots to improve his overall shot efficiency, but the early sample size indicates his struggles have come from being 2-for-13 on 2-pointers with fewer than seven seconds remaining on the shot clock.
To begin the season, Oklahoma City has recorded a +15.5 net rating in Wiggins lineups — about 6.5 points per 100 possessions better than with him off the court.
The Thunder play the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7 p.m. CST, their first of four NBA Cup group stage games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.