Thunder Again Make History With Lopsided Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder once again made history on Monday. Not only did they extend their best start in franchise history, reeling off their seventh straight win which would represent their longest from a year ago, but secured a slice of league history against the Orlando Magic.
Through seven games, it’s been the different verse, same as the first for the Oklahoma City Thunder. All seven of their victories eventually becoming snooze feasts with the Thunder wrestling away control via an avalanche of stops strung together coupled with timely and back breaking buckets.
Oklahoma City is the first team in NBA history to start a perfect 7-0 with a margin of victory of 10-plus points in every game.
The closest a team got to the Thunder was a 12 point win margin for OKC.
The OKC Thunder can extend this record on Wednesday against a dysfunctional Denver Nuggets team attempting to navigate some injuries.
Perhaps the most encouraging thing around Bricktown is, despite the wins piling up, in none of these games has it felt like the Thunder have played their best basketball. In addition, they still haven’t had a chance to play with a back of center as Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams all spending the year on the shelve to this point.
