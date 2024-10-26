Thunder Rookie Continues Impressive Training Camp in NBA Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder began their season on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets, in a game that looked on paper to be an uphill battle.
Without Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williamas or Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder lacked any semblance of front court depth against a fellow Western Conference contender. Many believed that could lead to heavy minutes for rookie Dillon Jones, but instead, it was a different first-year player that saw extended run.
in the first half, Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault turned to Ajay Mitchell, the second-round pick out of UC Santa Barbra who logged seven minutes of action en route to a rebound and an assist to pair with two critical defensive possessions - one where he walled up in the lane to force a travel and the other where he used the sideline as his friend to force a Christian Braun turnover.
Mitchell has been impressive throughout Thunder camp and preseason, which defensive ace Alex Caruso highlighted at the Thunder's final practice ahead of their trip to Denver.
“Ajay’s pace is really good for a first year player, he is left handed so it is a little off putting for defenders at times. He feels for the most part he is always under control…for a lead guard, first year guard that is impressive,” Caruso said “I think he is doing a good job too of learning and how to control the game with timing and taking care of the ball within reads. Been fun to watch him play.”
While sitting on a two-way pact right now, the early returns bode well for Mitchell being the latest in line of the Thunder two-way success story.
