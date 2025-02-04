OKC Thunder Annihilate Shorthanded Bucks by 29 Points
The Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 30 games above .500 with a wire-to-wire 125-96 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Thunder nearly matched its 81-point performance in the 2024 NBA Cup Final with 78 first-half points on 65% shooting.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 34 points on 19 shots, six assists, three rebounds and a +34 plus-minus in 22 minutes. He did not play the last quarter and a half — since Oklahoma City led by 40 points.
Five other Thunder players scored double-digit points. Ousmane Dieng registered a season-high 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting, along with eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Isaiah Joe tallied his 500th career 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the third quarter. The fifth-year guard finished with 18 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Statistic
Thunder
Bucks
Points
125
96
2-Pointers
35-for-57
22-for-54
3-Pointers
16-for-41
13-for-29
Free Throws
7-for-8
13-for-21
Turnovers
17
14
Offensive Rebounds
13
9
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams.
The Bucks started AJ Green, Ryan Rollins, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince and Chris Livingston. Due to injuries, they did not play Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton or Bobby Portis Jr.
Oklahoma City hit the ground running, attempting eight of its first nine field goals in the restricted area. Gilgeous-Alexander finished three layups in three minutes, outscoring Milwaukee before the game's first timeout. He also drew two free throws and nailed a step-back three by the five-minute mark.
Wiggins swished a turnaround jumper and Hartenstein intercepted a bad Rollins pass for a coast-to-coast dunk. The rest of the quarter belonged to Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 21 points on 11 shots by its conclusion. He torched the Bucks' lack of rim protection, going 7-for-8 on attempts within three feet in the first 12 minutes and storming the Thunder to a 39-22 lead.
The home team continued to produce efficient offense throughout the second quarter, making 15 of 23 overall attempts — including 6-for-11 on 3-pointers. Oklahoma City scored seven points on one possession midway through the frame: Isaiah Joe swished a left-wing triple, converted the ensuing free throw on a reckless close-out by Prince and Jaylin Williams bottomed a three.
Kenrich Williams put in a putback layup, Gilgeous-Alexander made a baseline jumper and Jaylin Williams hit another triple at the buzzer in the first half's final minute, putting the Thunder up 78-44 at halftime.
Oklahoma City crossed 100 points with 17 minutes remaining in the game thanks to Jaylin Williams slamming a missed Kenrich Williams pull-up. Ousmane Dieng registered a putback dunk minutes later followed by a wide-open triple and another dunk resulting from an inbounds save attempt. He found Jaylin Williams for a transition dunk to close the third quarter, as the home team maintained a 116-75 advantage.
Jaylin Williams made back-to-back emphatic blocks with four minutes left in the game to help keep the Bucks at bay.
The Thunder takes on the Phoenix Suns at home this Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. CST. It will be Oklahoma City's final game before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline — which is Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.
