Shorthanded Thunder Announce Viral Starting Five Ahead of Preseason Opener
Typically, Mark Daigneault keeps his starting five under lock and key until the NBA mandated report time. However, in the preseason, the bench boss let's his hair down just a tad and throws the first five out in his media availability. A two-year tradition for the Thunder head coach that continued in San Antonio on Monday.
However, while five names were muttered, the cards stayed close to Daigneault's vest. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort due to rest and Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams nursing preseason injuries, it was a foregone conclusion we would not see the Thunder's season opening starting group in their preseason opener under these conditions.
The Thunder have announced that for their preseason debut against the Spurs, Jalen Williams will set the table for Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng and Chet Holmgren as the ball is tipped.
This starting lineup went viral in Thunder Land, but it makes sense. Instead of plugging in Caruso or Hartenstein - which would lead to numerous debates and premature victory laps - give the nod to the returners while simultaneously keeping the mystic around the opening night lineup.
One thing is for sure, the days of Daigneault releasing his starting five in his media availability are numbered, the sideline pacer made it clear this is a preseason only trend.
