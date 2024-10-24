Thunder Bench Boss Dishes on Scouting Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder will open their season on Thursday in Ball Arena. Battling the Denver Nuggets on National television, the Thunder will be short-handed without any front-court depth to begin the year.
At practice this week, Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault was asked what the balance is between scouting for opponents game to game all while matchups change and he revealed the secret.
"You got kinda like a menu, and different menu items are relevant on different nights," Daigneault said "A lot of it is like how they are playing you. If Denver comes out and they play 48 minutes of zone, zone offense becomes really important that night."
These principals stay the same night to night which makes it easier to prep for stretches during the season - You could imagine the help it provides when the 2024-25 campaign begins with a three game in four night stretch.
"We are not like introducing new things every single night, have a menu that can pretty much cover the entire league," Daigneault said "Every game, every game plan, you are going to that menu you are finding what is most relevant, that becomes your game plan but it also can carry over to the next time you play somebody."
This is partly due to the carry over effect of the league and how similar players are and the pictures from each game remain.
"The way you guard [Jamal] Murray may be a similar way that you guard Donovan Mitchell, so there is a cumulative effect to that...It is game to game, but it is coming from a menu that is consistent throughout the year," Daigneault explained.
