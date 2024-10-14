OKC Thunder Benefits From Preseason Layout
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to continue their preseason slate this week after playing three games in four nights which wrapped up with a clash with the New Zealand Breakers in Tulsa on Thursday.
Throughout the last week, the Thunder have seen players shuffle in and out of their lineup with none of their regulars playing in more than two of the three games. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort only played in one of the teams three games to this point.
This week, the Thunder head to Denver Tuesday before wrapping up exhibition play by hosting the Atlanta Hawks Thursday.
Following their preseason finale the Thunder will have six days off before their season opener on Oct. 24 in Denver.
This layoff should allow the Thunder to play these games similar to dress rehearsals with Oklahoma City getting a look at whah is rightfully being described as one of - if not the - deepest rosters in the NBA.
The only time the Thunder looked close to full strength happened in the first half against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday where the Thunder absolutely dominated.
On Sunday, the OKC Thunder conducted practice where Mark Daigneault let it be known they’ll use these last two preseason games to get everyone out there as the preparations for the 2024-25 season is well underway.
