OKC Thunder Big Man Dubbed 'Biggest Winner' of Week One
Through three games and one week of NBA play, second-year forward Chet Holmgren has looked like a different player.
Due partially to his contributions, the Thunder are 3-0 in the early season, defeating the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, and Atlanta Hawks all by relatively large margins. Through those first three games, Holmgren is averaging 23.7 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks on 56.3% shooting from the field.
Holmgren's week one performance was enough for Bleacher Report to label him as a week-one winner, along with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Clippers.
It was because of Holmgren's eye-popping stat line early on that landed him on that list. Alongside that, the Thunders' offseason additions were the focus of the buildup to the regular season, making Holmgren's early dominance a little surprising. After contending for the Rookie of the Year award last season, Holmgren seems ready to take a massive leap.
Holmgren's year-to-year improvement looks undeniable, though it's only been one week. Not only is he scoring the ball at a higher level and getting more opportunities to do so, but he looks stronger and more confident. His scoring ability and strength have blended and complemented each other well, allowing him to get more looks in the paint against larger defenders.
Even in isolation situations, Holmgren looks more comfortable. Whether it's in the paint backing his defender down or on the perimeter looking to get to the basket, Holmgren undeniably looks more improved.
Arguably, Holmgren has looked his best on the defensive side of the ball. He's OKC's leading rebounder and shot blocker and hasn't flinched in either role. His clear weight room improvements again have aided in his ability to fill both the rebounding and rim-protecting role, another reason for Holmgren landing on Bleacher Report's list.
The former Gonzaga Bulldog's ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball is morphing the perception of him into one of the league's best two-way players. The only thing missing from Holmgren's bag of tricks in the first week of games was the three-point shot, a facet of his game he's proven he's capable of being efficient in.
Holmgren's started 3-for-15 from the perimeter to start the season after shooting 37% last season on 349 attempts. The three-point shot is what makes Holmgren such a versatile forward and the expectation is that he will continue to shoot them. Holmgren's ability to be efficient from the perimeter makes it easier for the Thunder to have five perimeter threats on the court at all times,
It may only be one week of basketball, but the Thunder forward has been more impressive than many people would have thought. Even if he wasn't the focus of offseason conversation, the second-year forward looks like one of the NBA's budding stars.
